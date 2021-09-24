Realme V11S: hitting the budget range based on battery and 5G

Realme introduced the V11S in early 2021, as a budget device, with a MediaTek processor and a great battery. This device already has renewal, and the Realme V11S has just been presented, with a new processor and repeating with 5G connectivity.

We are going to tell you what are the characteristics and technical specifications of this Realme V11S, a terminal that comes with extra power, good connectivity and battery for a while. Let’s see what else it hides.

Realme V11S datasheet

REALME V11S DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 8.4mm thick SCREEN 6.5 inch

HD + IPS PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G INTERNAL MEMORY 128 GB RAM 4 or 6 GB BATTERY 5,000mAh

18W REAR CAMERA 13 MP

2 MP FRONT CAMERA 8 MP SOFTWARE Android 11

Realme UI 2.0 OTHERS Side fingerprint reader PRICE From 190 euros to change

A mid-range that wants to shine with its autonomy

The Realme V11S follows the path set by its predecessor: an inexpensive device with sufficient specifications for basic use. Its screen is 6.5 inches, with HD + screen and IPS technology. It does not have a high refresh rate, so it stays at 60Hz.

Its processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, one of the most balanced 5G solutions of the Asian company. This processor is accompanied by configurations of 4 or 6 GB of RAM, in both cases with an internal memory of 128 GB. To power the set comes a generous 5,000mAh battery, with 18W fast charging in port C.

At the photographic level, the bet is not very ambitious. We have a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera that captures information about depth of field. The selfie is 8 megapixels, located in the notch.

Versions and price of the Realme V11S

This device has been presented in China and there is no news yet about his arrival in Europe. The price is about 190 euros to change for its base version, although we will update this date to be officially launched in Spain.