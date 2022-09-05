Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 gets release schedule

In an official post shared this Monday, finally confirmed the realme UI 4.0 schedule. The new interface will be on 13 and is currently being tested on the realme GT 2 Pro model.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the beta version should also be taken to several smartphones over the next few months, but there is a big problem: the tests will only take place with devices sold in the Chinese market.

The manufacturer clarifies that the update should take a little longer to arrive in other markets, and the schedule should gain more devices “soon”.

August 2022 : realm GT 2 Pro

: realm GT 2 Pro September 2022 : realme GT Neo 3 150W, GT Neo 3, GT Neo 3 Naruto Limited Edition and realme GT 2

: realme GT Neo 3 150W, GT Neo 3, GT Neo 3 Naruto Limited Edition and realme GT 2 October 2022 : realme GT 2 Master Discovery Edition, Q5 Carnival Edition, Q5 Pro, Q5, GT Master Explorer Edition

: realme GT 2 Master Discovery Edition, Q5 Carnival Edition, Q5 Pro, Q5, GT Master Explorer Edition November 2022 : really GT

: really GT December 2022: realme GT Neo 2, GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Custom Edition, GT Neo Flash Edition and GT Neo

Among the smartphones that should enter the 2023 schedule, we should have devices from the realme 8 and realme 9 lines, but this detail still needs to be confirmed by the manufacturer.