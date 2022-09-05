Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 gets release schedule

Update (09/05/22) – JB
In an official post shared this Monday, Realme finally confirmed the realme UI 4.0 release schedule. The new interface will be based on android 13 and is currently being tested on the realme GT 2 Pro model.
According to the Chinese manufacturer, the beta version should also be taken to several smartphones over the next few months, but there is a big problem: the tests will only take place with devices sold in the Chinese market.
The manufacturer clarifies that the update should take a little longer to arrive in other markets, and the schedule should gain more devices “soon”.
- August 2022: realm GT 2 Pro
- September 2022: realme GT Neo 3 150W, GT Neo 3, GT Neo 3 Naruto Limited Edition and realme GT 2
- October 2022: realme GT 2 Master Discovery Edition, Q5 Carnival Edition, Q5 Pro, Q5, GT Master Explorer Edition
- November 2022: really GT
- December 2022: realme GT Neo 2, GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Custom Edition, GT Neo Flash Edition and GT Neo
Among the smartphones that should enter the 2023 schedule, we should have devices from the realme 8 and realme 9 lines, but this detail still needs to be confirmed by the manufacturer.
Original text (09/02/22)
Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 should get release schedule soon
Android 13 is already among us and the main manufacturers are already preparing to release the new software for their smartphones. This is the case with realme, which has already launched the system beta program for the realme GT 2 Pro.
Commenting on the matter, realme software director Chen Lei Rain said that realme UI 4.0 will begin testing on branded smartphones from this month.
The executive also confirmed that the company is still evaluating the devices that are eligible for the update and also organizing an update release “roadmap”.
The realme GT 2 Pro, which is the company’s current flagship phone, will receive the Realme UI 4.0 public beta later this month.
Lei Rain still committed to release all the realme UI 4.0 schedule next weekand it is likely that the realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition and realme GT Neo 3 will be the next to enter the beta program.
However, the main visual changes and new features of realme UI 4.0 are not yet consolidated. Rumors indicate that the software should be similar to what ColorOS 13 and OxygenOS 13 are offering.
The trend is for the update to be released for the realme 9, realme 8 and realme GT lines.
Of course, new details will be released next week and everything indicates that the manufacturer should use its event in India to announce these news.
Are you a realme smartphone owner? Do you like the Chinese interface? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.