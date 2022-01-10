realme UI 3.0 with Android 12, when it arrives: here is the 2022 calendar

IS grown so realme. Not only from a commercial point of view where the numbers put black and white a surge that is visible to all, but also in terms of communication, with a lot of transparency towards customers. In a landscape that is increasingly crowded with producers and proposals, realme has decided to take care of even those that for some of the competition are simply details.
So after announcing the Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 in October and after providing at the same time a list of the products that would receive it, now, with the new year, the company in orbit OPPO has taken care to detail the realme UI 3.0 roadmap which in the previous announcement had inevitably remained a bit blurry. The arrival forecasts have been transformed into more certain indications, for the benefit of customers who can now count on a precise month in which the rollout of the update will start.
Here is the list released by Realme:
- January 2022: Realme GT
- February: Realme 8 Pro, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme 9 Pro / 9Pro +
- March: Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 8, Realme GT 2 / GT 2 Pro
- April: Realme 8i, Realme 7, Realme X50 Pro
- July: Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 30, Realme 7 5G, Realme 9i
- August: Realme X3
For the new in realme UI 3.0 in detail we refer you to the content created previously.