realme televisions arrive in spain, directly for the xiaomi

One of the surprise announcements at the Mobile World Congress being held in Barcelona is that the company really has confirmed that it puts its televisions up for sale in Spain. Therefore, a new player arrives in this segment of the market and, from what is known, will compete face to face with Xiaomi.

The name of the models in question is realme 4k smart tv and, according to the manufacturer itself, the options that have color screens will be launched in our country. 32 and 50 inches. The first seems clearly oriented to use in bedrooms and kitchens, while the second is the one that can be chosen to be placed in the living room furniture. By the way, its panels allow you to enjoy all kinds of content, including those of the most current consoles, and have an aspect ratio of 16:9. Therefore, series and movies fit like a glove.

Something that the two models share is that they use the operating system AndroidTV, which is the one developed by Google for this type of device. Among the virtues it offers is the ability to install a large number of applications from the store Play Store, many of them free (an example of what we are saying is games or platform clients such as Netflix or Disney+). In addition, this also makes it possible to use voice assistants and, apart from that, inside the realme TV there is a player chrome cast.

really

Some things that are important in these TVs

To begin with, the panels have technology Chrome Bost Picture Engine, which allows, among other things, to increase brightness considerably and work with colors to be very effective (so HDR or wide dynamic range content can be consumed). Of course, it is important to mention that only the model with a 50-inch screen offers 4K compatibility. In addition, they also have sound compatibility Dolbywhich is life insurance in relation to spatial location.

As far as the hardware is concerned, everything necessary for the operating system to work smoothly is included, since the processor is quad core and the RAM always exceeds the gigabyte, so you will not find any problem with applications that run with multimedia content such as YouTube. And, all this, with a connectivity that consists of several HDMI ports and that does not lack so much Bluetooth What Wifi to access the internet.

really

The prices of these realme televisions

A specific date for the arrival on the market of these Realme Smart TVs has not been established, but what has been indicated by the manufacturer price are the prices that each of the two models will have. The one with the screen 32 inches will cost 249.99 eurosMeanwhile he larger will cost only €499.99. Therefore, they will be entry-level devices with good options and that are quite cheap.

