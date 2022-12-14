Realme starts updating more smartphones to realme UI 4.0

realme continues to roll out its cutting-edge interface for more smartphone models from the brand, including mid-range and affordable versions. In a recently released press release, the company lists the phones that will be updated between December 12th and December 18th, 2022 to UI 4.0.

The listing refers to both the stable and public beta version of realme UI 4.0. As stated in the manufacturer’s official data, by Sunday (18) it is expected that at least 17 devices will receive the update notification for the current interface with security improvements, more customization options and privacy.