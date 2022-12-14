Realme starts updating more smartphones to realme UI 4.0

realme continues to roll out its cutting-edge interface for more smartphone models from the brand, including mid-range and affordable versions. In a recently released press release, the company lists the phones that will be updated between December 12th and December 18th, 2022 to UI 4.0.
The listing refers to both the stable and public beta version of realme UI 4.0. As stated in the manufacturer’s official data, by Sunday (18) it is expected that at least 17 devices will receive the update notification for the current interface with security improvements, more customization options and privacy.
In addition to the cell phones listed below, the manufacturer is also expected to update more models in the coming months, but for now there are still no details on the schedule from January 2023.
See the list of devices updated between December 12th and 18th:
Public beta version:
- Realme GT Neo3 Series
- Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition
- Realme GT Master Explorer Edition
- Realme Q5 Pro
Stable version:
- Realme GT Neo3 80W
- Realme GT Neo3 150W
- Realme GT Neo 3 Hokage Limited Edition
- Realme Q3 5G
- Realme Q5
- Realme Q5 Carnival Edition
- Realme GT 5G
- Realme GT Neo2
- Realme GT Neo 5G
- Realme GT Neo Flash Edition
- Realme GT 2
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme GT Neo 3
Do you intend to invest in a realme smartphone in the coming months? Tell us, comment!