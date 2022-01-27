Realme puts its alternative to Chromecast on sale in Spain

There is no doubt that Chromecast is the most popular device, from Google, but for a little over a year those from Mountain View have had a new generation, completely different from that of their predecessors. We are talking about the version equipped with Google TV as the operating system. This now has one of the most tempting alternatives in Spain, since the firm Realme, the fastest growing in the technology market, has put its new Realme TV Stick. A device that works in a similar way not only to Chromecast, but also to Amazon Fire TV Stick, although with its own personality.

Price and availability

The device has been put for sale in Spain for 69.99 euros, and can now be purchased at the brand’s official store in our country. A 4K Smart TV Stick that had been recently presented in China, and that has taken a short time to arrive in Spain.

Realme TV Stick 4K Realme

Equipped with Google TV

It is surely the most outstanding feature of this HDMI key, which has the new Google operating system. It is one of the few that incorporates it, since most of these types of devices still have Android TV, the oldest operating system for Smart TVs. But it also offers us enough power to reproduce the contents in 4K resolution, so we can expect the highest image quality. And not only that, but it is HDR10+ compatible and therefore it will squeeze all the possibilities of your television.

It comes with a quad-core processor, as well as 2GB RAM, so you won’t experience crashes or crashes. In addition, it integrates Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI 2.0. It incorporates its own remote control, which works via Bluetooth, so we can use it without pointing at the television, and it also incorporates a microphone to be able to send voice commands to the Google assistant that Google TV incorporates. In addition, it integrates the Chromecast function, making it a device that offers us this double functionality.

A unique device in its segment along with Chromecast, since at least in Spain, we have no other alternative that has Google TV. Amazon has its own Fire OS system in its HDMI keys, and Xiaomi incorporates Android TV in its Full HD HDMI key, since the 4K model has not yet arrived in Spain. Undoubtedly a good show of power by the Chinese firm, which is going through a sweet moment.

