Realme provokes Apple on Twitter after court suspends sale of iPhones without charger

According to the MJSP, the registration of the brand’s smartphones from the iPhone 12 onwards was revoked and the manufacturer is no longer authorized to market cell phones in the country without the battery charger in the box. According to the manufacturer, the opinion to withdraw the item focuses on “preserving the environment”, but Procons warn for tying.

In a decision published in the Official Gazette (DOU) this Tuesday (6), the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) determined the suspension of sales of iPhones without a charger in the box from the model 12, in addition to have imposed a fine of R$ 12 million to for not offering the accessory in the kit of its smartphones sold in Europe.

In a post made on its official profile on Twitter, realme Brasil mocks Apple, reinforcing that “we inform you that we continue to sell normally”, indirectly mentioning the decision that suspended sales of the Cupertino giant’s cell phones in the national territory.

In addition to the “pins”, the Asian brand also claims that “our charger [da realme] never came out of the box”, criticizing the decision of companies like Apple and Samsung that chose to remove the object from the kit; other brands have not yet taken a position on the matter.

It is worth remembering that Procon-RJ also fined Apple R$12 million and notified the company about the need to offer the charger on the iPhone 14, generation that will be presented tomorrow (7) at the event “fair out“.

Coincidentally, last Friday, 2, the South Korean announced that it will again offer the charger in the Galaxy Z Fold4 5G and Z Flip 4 5G models in addition to the “Samsung Pra Você” program.