Realme presents the mid-range tablet Pad X

Realme Pad X is the new model with which the Chinese firm known for its smartphones has increased its catalog of tablets. And it is the best he has presented to date.

Realme debuted on tablets last year with the original Pad and this year launched the Mini version of it. Now another model arrives that completes the series and maintaining the economic price improves in all the previous sections.

Realme Pad X, more and better

This version increases the size of the LCD screen to 11 inches with native resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It has a maximum brightness of 450 nits, 240 Hz touch response and a blue light filter certified by TÜV Rheinland. Perhaps the most important novelty is its support for styluses, the first Realme tablet to have it.

The official stylus (a Realme Stylus sold separately) is magnetically charged on the side of the device and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It is a good complement to increase the versatility of the tablet along with another typical tablet accessory to turn it into a 2 in 1, an official keyboard with a key travel of 1.3 mm and a cover.

The Realme Pad X is powered by the chipset Snapdragon 695. It’s not Qualcomm’s most advanced, but with its eight Kyro 660 cores and Adreno 619 graphics, it’s another step up from previously used chipsets. The tablet is sold in two configurations with 4 / 6 Gbytes of RAM and 64 / 128 Gbytes of storage. In both cases it can be expanded with microSD cards.

Your battery also increases in capacity up to 8,340mAh. It has front and rear cameras (8 and 13 MP), a sound system with four speakers and Dolby Atmos, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data. There is no lack of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the rest of the sensors of a tablet. With a thickness of 7.1 mm, its weight is contained in 499 grams.

In various color finishes and with Android 12, it will hit the international market in the coming months, although it can be imported at the usual Chinese retailers. An attractive tablet for the mid-range considering that its starting price (in China) is $194.