Realme presents Pad X on May 26, the 5G tablet of the Chinese brand | Features

Everything is ready for the official presentation of the realme Pad X. The tablet of the Chinese company born as a division of Oppo will be held on May 26th in a live stream that will start at 2 pm local time (we will be 8 am ).
Waiting to know all the details of the new product of the Shenzen brand, however, on Weibo the same Realme has already released some technical features. The Pad X, the company’s first 5G tablet, will have an 11 ”2K display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification (reduces blue light emissions for a better viewing experience). The tablet will also have a hardware-level blue light filter and will be equipped with four Dolby Amos speakers, which should ensure faithful and rich sound reproduction across the entire audible frequency spectrum.
The Pad X of Realme, again according to the data disclosed in preview, will be powered by a 8,340 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging. This detail makes the new device the fastest in terms of battery recharging, since both the Pad and the Pad Mini stop at 18 W.
Another known feature, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor announced by Realme itself some time ago when the company also said that the Pad X would be equipped with a stylus (it remains to be seen if it will be included or if it will be an optional to be purchased for a fee).