Realme presents Pad X on May 26, the 5G tablet of the Chinese brand | Features

Everything is ready for the official presentation of the realme Pad X. The tablet of the Chinese company born as a division of Oppo will be held on May 26th in a live stream that will start at 2 pm local time (we will be 8 am ).

Waiting to know all the details of the new product of the Shenzen brand, however, on Weibo the same Realme has already released some technical features. The Pad X, the company’s first 5G tablet, will have an 11 ”2K display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification (reduces blue light emissions for a better viewing experience). The tablet will also have a hardware-level blue light filter and will be equipped with four Dolby Amos speakers, which should ensure faithful and rich sound reproduction across the entire audible frequency spectrum.