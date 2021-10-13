Realme presents its own Chromecast with Google TV and 4K resolution

The internet giant surprised us with its latest Chromecast. The multimedia player marked a before and after by being the company’s first multimedia player with an integrated operating system. And besides, it was Google TV, the direct successor to Android TV. Well, it seems you already have a real competitor.

A few days ago the Chinese manufacturer gave the first details of its new multimedia player with which it intended to stand up to Google’s Chromecast. Now, they have just officially presented the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, a dongle that will give a lot to talk about.

This is the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick

At an aesthetic level we are facing a traditional product that is reminiscent of the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It has a single USB Type C port that is responsible for powering the system so that it works properly.

enlarge photo Google TV on the Realme player Realme

To begin with, and as its name suggests, this new Realme multimedia player stands out for having the Google TV operating system installed. In this way, you will be able to enjoy its immense catalog of games and applications to make the most of the possibilities of this interface that has some very interesting details.

On the other hand, he has really surprised me by adding support for HDMI 2.1, which translates into the ability to reproduce content in 4K quality and at 60 frames per second. In this way, it is a perfect product to play all kinds of content available on VOD platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video. More, if you consider that the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick also offers HDR10 + support.

The silicon heart in charge of giving life to this device is a quad-core processor, and that is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. A configuration more than enough to offer a smooth operation.

We couldn’t forget about remote control that comes with the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, and that has buttons for quick access to YouTube, Netflix, YouTube Music and Amazon Prime Video.

Regarding its launch date and price, to say that the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick has reached India for now, where it has a official price of about 46 euros to change. A very interesting figure for a device that comes to compete with Google’s Chromecast.

So now we just have to wait for this dongle to arrive in Spain to see how the new multimedia player of the Asian firm works. Because it is clear that this model can be a real sales bomb when it lands in our country.

