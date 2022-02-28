MobileAndroidTech News

Realme presents its fast charges of up to 200W: this is how the new UltraDarts are to guarantee the health of the battery

By: Brian Adam

Fast-charging systems for mobile phones continue to evolve, and not only do they do so with regard to maximum energy delivery, what we usually call ‘speed’ as it is closely related to it, but also in terms of preserving the life of the battery itselfbecause its main enemy is heat.

Now, Realme is presenting itself at the Mobile World Congress presenting various products for its ecosystem and one of them is the new UltraDart technology. The UltraDart fast load is divided, in turn, into two different products. One of them offers fast charging of 150W for smartphones and the other is an architecture to offer charging support between 100W and 200W that seeks to achieve much less battery degradation.

UltraDart: 100W, 150W and 200W

Realme’s new fast charging systems for its mobile phones are called UltraDart. The first of them is the one that is simply called that and consists of a new fast charging system that delivers up to 150W of energy to the internal batteries of your mobile phones. The UltraDart is thus placed above the Dar and SuperDart that we knew until now, and the brand is running out of superlatives.

Realme says that with its new 150W UltraDart it is capable of fully charging a mobile phone in just 35 minutes. From 0 to 100. And if we prefer to have more striking measurements for the first charging phases, the new 150W UltraDart can return 50% of the energy to the phone in just 5 minutes. 5 minutes to charge half the battery. We are not talking about a low speed, precisely.

On the other side we find its complement, the new UltraDart Charging Architecture or UDCA from which the aforementioned UltraDart benefits. This new architecture for fast charges allows us to offer charging speeds between 100W and 200W and focuses on maximizing the life of the batteries powered. As we have said before, heat is the worst enemy of batteries and one of the main characteristics of fast charges. Realme claims that with its UDCA it can keep the load below 43º.

The firm affirms that its new UDCA is capable of conserving 80% of batteries health after more than 1,000 full charge cycles. Speaking of an average daily charge, the phone could maintain 80% of its charge after almost 3 years of life. There is no date for the arrival of these new fast charging systems, we will be attentive to future announcements of the brand.

