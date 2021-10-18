realme presents its 125W UltraDART fast charging system

Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and even OnePlus have been competing in the realm of fast charging systems, some even exceeding 100W. A small group that really joins today, with the presentation of its new 125W UltraDART charging system.

According to the GSMArena interview with Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India, the company is planning to launch your first smartphone with 125W UltraDART charging already in 2022, a date that, although it sounds a bit more distant, could only imply two months of waiting.

This would allow the lucky phone charge up to 33% in just 3 minutesenough for an emergency when you don’t have a lot of time available. However, focusing on a wired charging system, the 125W UltraDART fast charge it will require the use of a proprietary charger.

Although both phone and adapter must also be compatible with 65W USB-C Power Delivery (PD) and 36W Qualcomm Quick Charge technologies, as well as previous Dart standards, all VOOC and Warp Charge variations. Something that is also not a surprise knowing the fact that I really uses Oppo R&D and manufacturing facilities, along with the one that is now also included OnePlus.

Although of course this estimate would be based on the current average battery capacity, of approximately 4,000 mAh, a figure that we could undoubtedly see improved in pursuit of a higher standard in 2022 devices, expecting a change compared to the current “stagnation” within of the battery sector.

And it is undoubtedly that this feature of fast charging at the end to debut in one of the next top of the range. Although the realme executive did not want to reveal which phone would be the first to include it, he could not avoid mentioning a new “ultra-premium flagship” device for the Realme GT series.