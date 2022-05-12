realme presents in Spain the new devices of the realme 9 series

really has today presented two new mobiles, the realme 9 and the realme 9 5G, as well as the new realme Pad Mini.

We are talking about the first 108MP ProLight camera with Samsung’s latest HM6 sensor.

That’s how it is, realme 9 It features a triple camera module made up of a 108MP main lens, powered by the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor, and an 8MP wide-angle and 2MP macro lens.

They use Nanopixel Plus technology, combining 9 pixels in one with the aim of improving sensitivity and noise control in low visibility conditions, offering great performance in night photos. In addition, the autofocus is up to 9 times more precise and the 3x zoom allows users to get sharp photos with ease, complementing the Urban 2.0 mode, Peak & Zoom and the 90s Pop filter.

The two new phones feature the world’s first wavy holographic design solution. They are inspired by desert light, so as sunlight hits the back cover, the color changes. For this they use a holographic coating process through 6 layers.

The realme 9 is a lightweight device, weighing just 178g, while the realme 9 5G It has a weight of 191 g and a thickness of 8.55 mm. They are the thinnest smartphones in their respective segments.

As far as processors are concerned, realme 9 comes with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, unites Cortex – A73 and Cortex-A53 with high capacity in its octa-core CPU that reaches a speed of up to 2.4GHz. The Snapdragon 680 uses a 6nm production process, which guarantees up to 20% more energy efficiency. It also incorporates the GPU-Adreno 610. According to AnTuTu this device obtains a score of 285,893 pointsyes

realme 9 5G comes equipped with the processor Snapdragon 695 5G, with two high-capacity Arm Cortex-A78 cores in its octa-core CPU that reaches a speed of up to 2.2GHz, offering the best performance in its segment and obtaining a total score of 357,985 in AnTuTu. This device also uses 6nm processing technology, which allows it to offer high performance and extend battery life, offering the user greater autonomy. The Snapdragon 695 has a very powerful GPU-Adreno 619 that allows performance increases of up to 30%. The Snapdragon 695 5G processor supports dual SIM and Dual Standby mode.

realme 9 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and offers a great gaming experience thanks to the 360Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, it has a screen ratio of 90.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In the case of the realme 9 5G comes with one 6.6-inch FHD Ultra smooth display with 120Hz refresh rate, providing users with an excellent visual experience with a screen ratio of 90.8%. With these specifications, both devices become the perfect candidates to view and enjoy multimedia content.

As for the battery, both devices have a huge battery of 5000mAh. The realme 9 comes with 33W fast charge that allow to charge 50% of the battery in just 31 min.

The new realme series devices are now available on the realme website at the usual points of sale: Amazon, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes, AliExpress, among others.

realme 9 will be available from May 17 in three colors: Dune Gold, Meteorite Black and Interstellar White with a price of:

6GB + 128GB for €279.99

8GB + 128GB for €299.99

On the occasion of the launch, in addition, from May 17 to 21, both versions will have an offer:

6GB + 128GB for €249.99

8GB + 128GB for €279.99

realme 9 5G It is now available in two colors, Meteorite Black and Interstellar White with a price of:

4GB + 64GB for €249.99

4GB + 128GB for €279.99

Sales of the realme 9 5G begin today and from May 12 to 14 they will have a special price with a launch offer of: