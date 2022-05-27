Realme Pad X official: mid-range with the stylus

Everything according to program: Realme announces its new mid-range tablet, Pad X. The launch took place in the Chinese market and there is no confirmation of availability in other markets. In the meantime, it is possible to have a clearer picture of the technical characteristics of the product.

The heart of the hardware platform is represented from Qualcomm’s Snadprargon 695 SoC, combined with memory configurations with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB. Other distinctive features are represented by the capacious 8,340mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and give it 11 “screen with 2K resolution.

A product that also winks at those who would like to use it for personal productivity purposes. This is what can be deduced by examining the accessories provided by Realme which include one Smart Keyboard and the stylus support. The capacitive pen supports 4096 pressure levels and magnetic charging. The keyboard, on the other hand, communicates with the tablet via Bluetooth interface, integrates keys with a stroke of 1.3 mm and allows you to speed up the execution of certain activities using special function keys.

The operating system is based on Android 11 and is customized with the Realme UI 3.0 interface optimized for use with tablets.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display : 11 “(2000 x 1200 pixels), 2K, LCD, screen-to-body ratio 84.6%, brightness up to 450 nits, DC dimming

: 11 “(2000 x 1200 pixels), 2K, LCD, screen-to-body ratio 84.6%, brightness up to 450 nits, DC dimming soc : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with Adreno 619 GPU

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with Adreno 619 GPU memory configurations : 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage (expandable) 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage (expandable)

: camera : 13MP rear 8MP front, 105 ° viewing angle

: audio : four speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certified

: four speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certified dimensions and weight : 7.1 mm thick, 499 grams

: 7.1 mm thick, 499 grams connectivity : WiFi 820.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C

: WiFi 820.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C drums : 8,340 mAh, support fast charging 33W

: 8,340 mAh, support fast charging 33W OS: Android 11 with Realme UI 3.0 for Pad

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Realme Pad X will be available in four colors: to the most striking one, a bright green, there are two more discreet ones (blue and gray). The expected prices for the Chinese market are equal to:

4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage a 1299 yuan (about 180 euros at direct exchange, excluding taxes)

at direct exchange, excluding taxes) 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage a 1599 yuan (about 220 euros at direct exchange, excluding taxes)

at direct exchange, excluding taxes) Stylus for 499 yuan (about 70 euros at direct exchange, excluding taxes)

Smart Keyboard at 399 yuan (about 50 euros at direct exchange, excluding taxes)

Confirmations are awaited on the extension of distribution to other markets. In China, however, it will be available from 31 May next.