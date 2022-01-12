Realme Pad, no Android 12 for the tablet presented 4 months ago

Realme Pad is a cheap tablet with modest technical specifications, but this does not justify the behavior of the Chinese company – especially when you consider that comparable tablets, such as the Nokia T20, promise two major updates and three years of security patches. The only very small grip buyers can still cling to is Android 12L:and would immediately focus on the version of the operating system designed specifically for tablets, foldable and other devices with large displays.

Of course, it should mean that those who wrote the FAQ took a rather sensational crab, but let’s say that communication errors happen: in fact we have a “local” example, fresh from these days, with all the UniCredit speech. The possibilities are few, but who knows.

Also because to access Google services, such as Play Store, GMS, YouTube, Gmail and so on, companies must sign contracts in which they undertake to comply with multiple conditions, including precisely a certain number of guaranteed minimum updates. Unfortunately the precise details are not entirely clear because these documents are not public, so the conditional is a must. Among other things, it has always been talked about more than anything else in a smartphone key, we do not know if the conditions are similar for tablets as well.