Realme Pad, no Android 12 for the tablet presented 4 months ago

Realme will not update its Realme Pad tablet, which was introduced just four months ago, to Android 12. The company itself confirms this in an official FAQ published on its website (link in SOURCE at the bottom of the article). However, Realme ensures that the tablet “will continue to receive security and performance updates for the duration of its software support cycle”.
Of course, it should mean that those who wrote the FAQ took a rather sensational crab, but let’s say that communication errors happen: in fact we have a “local” example, fresh from these days, with all the UniCredit speech. The possibilities are few, but who knows.
Also because to access Google services, such as Play Store, GMS, YouTube, Gmail and so on, companies must sign contracts in which they undertake to comply with multiple conditions, including precisely a certain number of guaranteed minimum updates. Unfortunately the precise details are not entirely clear because these documents are not public, so the conditional is a must. Among other things, it has always been talked about more than anything else in a smartphone key, we do not know if the conditions are similar for tablets as well.