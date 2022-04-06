Realme Pad Mini is a cheap 8-inch tablet

After the arrival of its first Android 11 tablet last year, it seems that Realme is still interested in exploring this growing segment of the market beyond smartphones, with the announcement of the arrival of a new smaller and cheaper model, the Realme Pad Mini.

We thus meet an 8.7-inch tablet with HD resolution (1340 x 800 pixels), equipped with a Unisoc T616 Octa-core processor (with performance close to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660) and a configuration with support for up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable up to terabyte with an SD card. Although without a doubt one of the strengths of this tablet is its optional support for 4G LTEwhich will allow us to maintain optimal use of all its functions wherever we go.

As for its design, we find a front part with quite remarkable frames, in which a small 5-megapixel front camera will be hidden, which will be accompanied by a second main camera, on the back, with a slightly higher sensor. 8 megapixel. Two cameras that, although they do not stand out excessively, will be more than enough to get by.

Another great advantage comes with its own compact design, which together with its built-in stereo speakers, will allow us to hold the tablet and enjoy multimedia content with great ease even with one hand. Quality that is equally useful for other tasks such as social networks, reading, or simply playing videos and games.

Availability and price

Although for the moment the Realme Pad Mini has only been released in the Philippines, It is expected that it will soon expand to other markets, just like the first model did. In the same way, we can already know its starting price of 9,990 Philippine pesos, which at the current exchange rate would remain approximately 178 euros for the most basic model with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.