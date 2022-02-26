MobileAndroid

Realme Pad becomes Mini: specifications and first renderings of the new tablet

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

 

After launching his first Tablet also in Italy at the end of 2021, it seems that Realme is preparing itself ready to present the second. Not only Realme Pad Mini has obtained the NBTC certification, which has certified its existence and the fact that the company is carrying out the necessary procedures to bring it to the market, but now for the first time we also see how it is done thanks to render than usual OnLeaksin addition to discovering the first details relating to the technical data sheet.

No front: the images focus on the rear of the Realme Pad Mini, which recalls the older brother in style but is also well differentiated. There 8 MP camera enclosed in a rectangular element it is quite evident and it is the point that most characterizes the rear body, where in the lower part, on the right, the Realme logo appears which develops vertically.

Read:

Galaxy S21 Ultra: OneUI 4.1 is closer

We do not yet know, as anticipated, what Realme Pad Mini will look like seen from the front, and therefore if it will have thinner or more modern bezels or bezels. On the other hand, the rumors anticipate the size of the displaywhich should be from 8.7 inin addition to the presence of a 5 MP front camera.

Under the body the tablet will mount the Unisoc T616 SoC flanked by 4 GB of RAM And 64 GB of internal storage. But we know there will also be a 3GB cut for RAM, which surfaced on Geekbench with Android 11. The battery should have a capacity of 6,400 mAh and support charging a 18W. Finally, if the Realme Pad Mini is smaller than the Realme Pad, it will not be thinner, however, with a profile of 7.6 mm, which is 0.7 mm more than the original model.

At the moment the news on the small Realme tablet stops here: but the company will be present (just like us at HDBlog) at the Mobile World Congress 2022 to be held in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3. And therefore there is the possibility that the Pad Mini is one of the protagonists of the Realme event.

Previous articlePixel 6, Google admits WiFi problem: corrective update in March
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Realme Pad becomes Mini: specifications and first renderings of the new tablet

  After launching his first Tablet also in Italy at the end of 2021, it seems that Realme is...
Android

Pixel 6, Google admits WiFi problem: corrective update in March

Eventually Google recognized the WiFi connectivity issue of its Pixel 6 smartphones and confirmed that a corrective update...
Android

OnePlus has an “Oscar” in the pipeline, debuting in the second quarter

OnePlus is particularly busy in this period: it is working to bring its top range OnePlus 10 Pro...
Android

Wear OS 3.2, new developer preview: what happened to the Google Assistant?

The relationship between Google and the world of smartwatches is both continuous and discontinuous. I continue because Mountain...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.