Realme Pad becomes Mini: specifications and first renderings of the new tablet

After launching his first Tablet also in Italy at the end of 2021, it seems that Realme is preparing itself ready to present the second. Not only Realme Pad Mini has obtained the NBTC certification, which has certified its existence and the fact that the company is carrying out the necessary procedures to bring it to the market, but now for the first time we also see how it is done thanks to render than usual OnLeaksin addition to discovering the first details relating to the technical data sheet.

No front: the images focus on the rear of the Realme Pad Mini, which recalls the older brother in style but is also well differentiated. There 8 MP camera enclosed in a rectangular element it is quite evident and it is the point that most characterizes the rear body, where in the lower part, on the right, the Realme logo appears which develops vertically.

We do not yet know, as anticipated, what Realme Pad Mini will look like seen from the front, and therefore if it will have thinner or more modern bezels or bezels. On the other hand, the rumors anticipate the size of the displaywhich should be from 8.7 inin addition to the presence of a 5 MP front camera.

Under the body the tablet will mount the Unisoc T616 SoC flanked by 4 GB of RAM And 64 GB of internal storage. But we know there will also be a 3GB cut for RAM, which surfaced on Geekbench with Android 11. The battery should have a capacity of 6,400 mAh and support charging a 18W. Finally, if the Realme Pad Mini is smaller than the Realme Pad, it will not be thinner, however, with a profile of 7.6 mm, which is 0.7 mm more than the original model.

At the moment the news on the small Realme tablet stops here: but the company will be present (just like us at HDBlog) at the Mobile World Congress 2022 to be held in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3. And therefore there is the possibility that the Pad Mini is one of the protagonists of the Realme event.