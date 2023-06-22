Realme Pad 2 receives new certifications and more specifications are revealed

- Advertisement -

Update (06/22/2023) – MR

realme is preparing to launch the Pad 2 tablet. It should reach several markets as a cost-effective option and will be the successor to the realme Pad, launched last year. So far, the Chinese manufacturer has not confirmed details about the tablet. However, the realme Pad 2 receives a new certification and had new specifications revealed. Apparently, the device is close to being made official.

The realme Pad 2 will have as its main competitor the Redmi Pad 2, which will also be announced soon. According to a listing in the FCC database in the United States, the realme Pad 2 has code RMP2205. - Advertisement - In battery, the realme Pad 2 should bring an 8,360 mAh unit, a capacity far superior to that of its predecessor, which had a 7,100 mAh cell. When charging, the tablet will support 33W, another advance over the 18W of the realme Pad. Google Tensor G3 could be a modified version of Samsung’s Exynos 2300

The FCC listing also confirms support for Bluetooth 5.2. There are also details about the design of the device, which should have curved edges and a sensor in the upper left corner. As a cost-effective tablet, it should only have one sensor on the back. Previously, realme Pad 2 has also been listed in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) authority with codes RMP2204 It is RMP2205but no specifications had been revealed, it just indicated that the tablet would arrive in the country soon.

Original text – 06/20/2023

Realme Pad 2 appears on BIS with first specifications; launch may happen soon

realme Pad 2 may be released soon after it starts receiving a series of certifications. This week, the Chinese manufacturer’s tablet was found in the database of the Indian BIS, a body equivalent to our Anatel. - Advertisement - According to the preliminary technical sheet, the tablet has two models: RMP2204 and RMP2205, and the Bluetooth SIG associates the presence of the Bluetooth 5.3 connection to both. Furthermore, we can also expect these devices to support dual-band Wi-Fi networking. That is, in the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. See the BIS homologation certificate: