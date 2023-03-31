Realme Narzo N55 appears in leaked image and arrives in April with MediaTek chipset

Update (03/31/2023) – MR

Realme will announce a new Narzo phone titled N55 in April in India. The device had an image leaked by the informant Mukul Sharma. So far, Realme has not confirmed the name of the device. Initial promotional materials dubbed it “Project N”, but Sharma claims the phone’s trade name will be Realme Narzo N55.

The leaked image only shows the bottom of the Realme Narzo N55. It is possible to notice that it has a headphone jack, microphone and USB-C port, in addition to a speaker. - Advertisement - Apparently, more details about the cell phone will be released in the coming weeks, with the launch scheduled for April. Check out the post below: Microsoft explains how to install Windows 11 on computers without TPM 2.0

[Exclusive] First sneak peek of the upcoming Project N from realme. The device will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port.

Feel free to retweet.#Realme #RealmeProjectN pic.twitter.com/lcz3asK4o8 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 30, 2023

According to an article by 91mobiles, the Realme Narzo N55 will be announced in April 12th and will have multiple storage variants. The most affordable should arrive with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, while the most powerful should have 8 GB and 128 GB. The Narzo N55 should arrive in black and blue colors. As part of the Narzo line, it must be sold exclusively by Amazon in the Indian country. With the proximity of the official announcement, the device should receive certifications and more specifications will be leaked. In the specs, the Realme Narzo N55 should come equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 eight-core chipset. It has eight cores, a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz and is built in 6 nanometer lithography. - Advertisement - The screen should be 6.67 inches and it should come with a 5,000 mAh battery, but the fast charging value was not revealed. As for cameras, a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor is expected.

Original text – (03/30/2023)

Realme Narzo N55 arrives in April with MediaTek chipset and three cameras, says rumor

Realme India published this Thursday (30) a new teaser in which it teases the fan community about the imminent launch of the Narzo N55 model. Insiders suggest that the official announcement will be made on April 12, but the brand has not revealed details keeping the availability and price of the device under wraps. According to speculations, the device will hit stores in different colors. Prime Black It is Prime Blue with several options of RAM memory and internal storage: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and, lastly, 8GB/128GB. Apparently, the company shouldn’t offer 256 GB natively, so we can expect a micro SD card slot.

- Advertisement - Still according to rumors, the Narzo N55 may debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 platform — octa-core up to 2.4 GHz with 6 nm lithography — and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card (GPU). This chipset is the same one that equips models like the OnePlus Nord N300, realme 10s and POCO M4 Pro 5G, with 390,332 points on the AnTuTu Benchmark platform. How to display a message on Windows 10 startup A 6.67-inch screen is also expected, however, there are still no details on this component. The energy demand of the device must be met by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and fast charging that is still unknown. At the rear there should be a triple set of cameras with the following configuration: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP.