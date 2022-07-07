Realme Narzo 50i Prime (with Micro USB) official: cheap, but at what price …

- Advertisement -

Realme Narzo 50i Prime goes to complete the family formed by Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G, launched in mid-May, and does so with a proposal that certainly does not impress with the technical data sheet, but aims to offer a super cheap product And with pleasant lines. Definitely less pleasant, however, are the technical characteristics.

Mind you, the drop notch and the “chin” of the lower frame more pronounced than the others are not lacking, and clearly speak of a low-end smartphone. But the flat edges, which reflect the fashion of the moment launched by Apple with the iPhone 12, and the rear element with rounded edges that encloses the only camera from 8 MP (the selfie cam is 5 MP) at least add a modern touch to the overall design.



IT COSTS LITTLE AND GIVES LITTLE

Under the body, as we said, Realme Narzo 50i Prime offers the bare minimum with a chip Unisoc T612 octa-core 12nm, 3 GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 32 GB of storage UFS 2.2. Realme has preferred to place side by side with such narrow specifications Android 11 Gonot to complicate things too much.

On the connectivity front Narzo 50i Prime offers the option dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz + 5GHz and GPS / Glonass / Galileo. The biometric sensor for reading the fingerprints is placed laterally, on the right side of the device, and there is also the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones. The battery is from 5,000 mAhand the display has a diagonal of 6.5 in and an HD + resolution of 1,600×720 pixels.

The hardware is decidedly modest, but what is perplexing is the anachronistic choice to equip the Narzo 50i Prime with a Micro USB port for charging instead of a USB-C. In short, Realme Narzo 50i presents itself as the version for the western market of the Realme C30 launched in June in India.

The identikit is clearly that of an economic product, and the price confirms it: the smartphone is already available for purchase on the Realme shop (reachable by following the link in SOURCE) in two different colors, Dark Blue and Mint Green, for 139.99 euros.

Not too convenient, considering that with a few tens of euros more you can also find much better by looking in the Realme catalog. But at least one is already planned rather substantial discount in a few days, on the occasion of Amazon Prime Day to be held from 12 to 13 July, which will bring the figure to 109.99 euros.

Currently, only one configuration is available for purchase, the one that offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, but it is not excluded that in the future there may be others with 2 or 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.