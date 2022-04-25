MobileAndroidTech News

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Realme’s new cheap mobile maintains the great battery and goes up to Full HD +

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In September of last year, Realme would have closed the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, of which the first would end up going on sale in Spain. Now comes another model, the New Realme Narzo 50A Primewith a mix of improvements and regressions.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime stands out for having, now, a LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution50-megapixel triple camera and a large battery, which is very well complemented by a very affordable price.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime data sheet

Realme Narzo 50A Prime
Screen

LCD 6.6″
FullHD+
180Hz touch response

Dimensions and weight

164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1mm.
192g

Processor

Unisoc T612

RAM

4GB

Storage

64 / 128GB

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.0

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8
2MP f/2.4 macro
2MP f/2.8 mono

Battery

5,000mAh
18W fast charge

Operating system

Realme UI
Android 11

connectivity

LTE
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
jack
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

From 117 euros to change

Realme’s new simple mobile

Frontal

There is a new Narzo in the family. This is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime with a new kevlar pattern finish and specs that are a kind of mix between the existing Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, but with a completely different processor. On this occasion, Realme bets on Unisoc, including a 12nm T612 processor (octa cores at up to 1.82 GHz), with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage available, expandable with MicroSD.

The main advantage of the new Realme Narzo 50A Prime compared to previous models is on the screen, which is now has Full HD+ resolution and a touch response speed that reaches up to 180 Hz. It is a 6.6-inch diagonal screen that incorporates the 8-megapixel front camera in a drop-shaped notch.

Rnarzo50a

With a design with right angles and a pattern finish, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime mounts a triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensorwith additional monochrome and macro sensors.

Another strong point of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is its battery, which has 5,000mAh capacity and with support for 18W fast charging. The terminal has a minijack, it is launched with Android 11 and includes the fingerprint reader on one side.

Versions and prices of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime

relay

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been announced for the moment in some Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand or India, and we do not know if it will cross its borders to go international or not. At the moment we know that it is available in the colors blue and black and that its price is very tight.

  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime 4+64GB: 4,299 Thai baht, 117 euros to change.

  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime 4+128GB: 5,499 Thai baht, 150 euros to change.

More information | Realme

