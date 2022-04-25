Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Realme’s new cheap mobile maintains the great battery and goes up to Full HD +

In September of last year, Realme would have closed the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, of which the first would end up going on sale in Spain. Now comes another model, the New Realme Narzo 50A Primewith a mix of improvements and regressions.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime stands out for having, now, a LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution50-megapixel triple camera and a large battery, which is very well complemented by a very affordable price.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime data sheet

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Screen LCD 6.6″

FullHD+

180Hz touch response Dimensions and weight 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1mm.

192g Processor Unisoc T612 RAM 4GB Storage 64 / 128GB Frontal camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2MP f/2.4 macro

2MP f/2.8 mono Battery 5,000mAh

18W fast charge Operating system Realme UI

Android 11 connectivity LTE

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

jack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price From 117 euros to change

Realme’s new simple mobile

There is a new Narzo in the family. This is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime with a new kevlar pattern finish and specs that are a kind of mix between the existing Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, but with a completely different processor. On this occasion, Realme bets on Unisoc, including a 12nm T612 processor (octa cores at up to 1.82 GHz), with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage available, expandable with MicroSD.

The main advantage of the new Realme Narzo 50A Prime compared to previous models is on the screen, which is now has Full HD+ resolution and a touch response speed that reaches up to 180 Hz. It is a 6.6-inch diagonal screen that incorporates the 8-megapixel front camera in a drop-shaped notch.

With a design with right angles and a pattern finish, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime mounts a triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensorwith additional monochrome and macro sensors.

Another strong point of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is its battery, which has 5,000mAh capacity and with support for 18W fast charging. The terminal has a minijack, it is launched with Android 11 and includes the fingerprint reader on one side.

Versions and prices of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been announced for the moment in some Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand or India, and we do not know if it will cross its borders to go international or not. At the moment we know that it is available in the colors blue and black and that its price is very tight.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime 4+64GB : 4,299 Thai baht, 117 euros to change.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime 4+128GB: 5,499 Thai baht, 150 euros to change.

More information | Realme