Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i: great batteries and youthful design at an affordable price

He really inaugurated his range of mobile phones for young people called ‘Narzo’ in mid-2020. Since then, we have seen three generations arrive: the Narzo 10, the Narzo 20 and the Narzo 30. The latter, in addition, has landed on the international market with the Narzo 30 5G as its representative. Now, the next generation has just seen the light starting with its most modest members.

The Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i have already been officially unveiled in India, after several weeks of rumors pointing to the successor to the Narzo 30A. The second of them, the Narzo 50i, is a very basic terminal with a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Narzo 50A, as expected, increases that capacity to 6,000 mAh and boasts somewhat higher performance.

Data sheet of the Realme Narzo 50A and 50i

REALME NARZO 50A REALME NARZO 50i SCREEN 6.5 inch LCD HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) 6.5 inch LCD HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) PROCESSOR Helio G85 Octa-core up to 1.6 GHz RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 2GB / 4GB LPDDR4X STORAGE 64GB / 128GB 32GB / 64GB SOFTWARE Android 11 + realme UI 2.0 Android 11 + realme UI 2.0 REAR CAMERA Main: 50 MP f / 1.8 Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 8 MP f / 2.0 FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP f / 2.0 5 MP f / 2.2 BATTERY 6000 mAh Fast charge 18 W 5000 mAh CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM, 4G / LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Dual SIM, 4G / LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5 mm jack DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm 207g 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm 195g PRICE From about 133 euros to change From about 87 euros to change

Realme Narzo 50A: great battery and 50 MP camera

The successor to the Realme Narzo 30A includes a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and the Helio G85 processor from MediaTek along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and two storage options (64 and 128 GB). As an operating system, it brings realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Its two star features are, on the one hand, the 6,000 mAh battery compatible with the 18W fast charge through the USB-C port, and on the other, the triple rear camera composed of a 50 MP f / 1.8 main sensor, a 2 MP f / 2.4 macro sensor and a 2 MP f / 2.4 depth sensor. The front camera is 8 MP.

Realme Narzo 50i: as basic as it is beautiful

The Realme Narzo 50i shares with its brother the 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), although with a bit less brightness. The brand does not specify the processor modelIt only talks about an eight-core chipset running at up to 1.6 GHz.

It is accompanied by two RAM options (2 and 4 GB), two internal storage (32 and 64 GB) and the realme UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 11. In this case, the battery is 5,000 mAh and does not support charging. fast; what’s more, recharges through a microUSB port. The front camera drops to 5 MP resolution and the rear camera consists of a single 8 MP f / 2.0 sensor.

Versions and prices of the Realme Narzo 50A and 50i

The two models have been announced in India and, for the moment, have only gone on sale there. Each of them is marketed in two colors and in two configurations depending on RAM and storage:

Realme Narzo 50A (4GB + 64GB) : 11,499 rupees (about 133 euros To the change).

Realme Narzo 50A (4GB + 128GB) : 12,499 rupees (about 145 euros To the change).

Realme Narzo 50i (2GB + 32GB) : 7,499 rupees (about 87 euros To the change).

Realme Narzo 50i (4GB + 64GB): 8,999 rupees (about 105 euros To the change).

More information | Realme (India)