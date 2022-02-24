MobileAndroidTech News

Realme Narzo 50: the jump to 120 Hz is accompanied by a faster charge

By: Brian Adam

Back in September of last year, Realme launched Narzo 50 series with two entry-level models: the Narzo 50i and the Narzo 50A. Now, it has just expanded the family with the launch of the Narzo 50, which is now official in India.

This new phone arrives to succeed the Realme Narzo 30 and it does improving most of its features. Among other features, it boasts a FullHD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge.

Technical sheet of the Realme Narzo 50

REALME NARZO 50

Screen

6.6-inch IPS-LCD

FullHD+ resolution

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Processor

Helium G96

RAM

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X

Up to 5 GB of virtual RAM

Storage

64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1

MicroSD up to 1TB

software

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Rear camera

Main: 50MP f/1.8

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Monochrome sensor: 2 MP f/2.4

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.05

Battery

5,000mAh

Fast charge 33W

connectivity

Dual SIM, 4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1

Others

side fingerprint reader

Dimensions and weight

164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm

194g

Price

From about 154 euros to change

A leap in speed and resolution

Realme Narzo 50 02

The Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch IPS-LCD screen with Full HD + resolution, aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In that panel, we have a hole where the front camera is housed, with 16 megapixel resolution.

The rear camera, meanwhile, has a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor for portraits. Inside, we find the MediaTek Helio G96 processor with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage (expandable with a microSD card).

Realme Narzo 50 04

It runs realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The rest of the important features of the Realme Narzo 50 are completed with a side fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, Dual SIM function and the usual connectivity options in this range (WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C).

Prices and versions of the Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50 03

The Realme Narzo 50 will go on sale in India on March 3, but it is unknown if it will reach other countries. There it will be marketed in two colors (Speed ​​Blue and Speed ​​Black) and in two configurations depending on the memory:

  • Realme Narzo 50 4GB/64GB: 12,999 rupees, which is equal to about 154 euros To the change.

  • Realme Narzo 50 6GB/128GB: 15,999 rupees, which is equivalent to about 189 euros To the change.

More information | Realme (India)

