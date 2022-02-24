Realme Narzo 50: the jump to 120 Hz is accompanied by a faster charge

Back in September of last year, Realme launched Narzo 50 series with two entry-level models: the Narzo 50i and the Narzo 50A. Now, it has just expanded the family with the launch of the Narzo 50, which is now official in India.

This new phone arrives to succeed the Realme Narzo 30 and it does improving most of its features. Among other features, it boasts a FullHD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge.

Technical sheet of the Realme Narzo 50

REALME NARZO 50 Screen 6.6-inch IPS-LCD FullHD+ resolution Refresh rate: 120 Hz Processor Helium G96 RAM 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X Up to 5 GB of virtual RAM Storage 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 MicroSD up to 1TB software realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Rear camera Main: 50MP f/1.8 Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor: 2 MP f/2.4 Frontal camera 16MP f/2.05 Battery 5,000mAh Fast charge 33W connectivity Dual SIM, 4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 Others side fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm 194g Price From about 154 euros to change

A leap in speed and resolution

The Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch IPS-LCD screen with Full HD + resolution, aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In that panel, we have a hole where the front camera is housed, with 16 megapixel resolution.

The rear camera, meanwhile, has a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor for portraits. Inside, we find the MediaTek Helio G96 processor with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage (expandable with a microSD card).

It runs realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The rest of the important features of the Realme Narzo 50 are completed with a side fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, Dual SIM function and the usual connectivity options in this range (WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C).

Prices and versions of the Realme Narzo 50

The Realme Narzo 50 will go on sale in India on March 3, but it is unknown if it will reach other countries. There it will be marketed in two colors (Speed ​​Blue and Speed ​​Black) and in two configurations depending on the memory:

Realme Narzo 50 4GB/64GB : 12,999 rupees, which is equal to about 154 euros To the change.

Realme Narzo 50 6GB/128GB: 15,999 rupees, which is equivalent to about 189 euros To the change.

