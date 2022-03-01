realme narzo 50 official with dynamic RAM and an eye to gaming. And in Italy?

Narzo 30, 30 5G and 30A are currently the only smartphones of the realme brand on sale in Italy. The debut in our country took place last May, with the intention of the company to capture a young and at the same time demanding and attentive to the portfolio. So who knows if even the new narzo 50, fresh from presentation, will arrive in our country. Probably, one might say, because it is precisely the successor of narzo 30. It is also true, however, that in Italy there is realme 8i, which has many points in common with the newcomer.

The new entry joins the series that already includes two models, namely narzo 50A and 50i, both announced in September last year. The heart of the smartphone is the processor Helio G96: “narzo 50 is designed for gamers“, says the company, and MediaTek’s solution, with its octa-core architecture, is called upon to better manage performance. Compared to narzo 50A there is talk of an improvement of up to 42%. With Dynamic RAM Expansion you will have then the possibility of expanding the RAM by borrowing 5GB from the storage, for a total of 11GB (NB: virtual RAM is only available on the 6 + 128GB model).

Also noteworthy are the display, an IPS LCD from 6.6 inches FHD + with refresh rates up to 120Hz and touch sampling at 180Hz, and the drums from 5,000mAhnow able to quickly recharge up to 33W. The photographic sector includes a 16MP front cam integrated in a small hole in the upper left corner of the display and three sensors of 50MP, 2MP and 2MP each (main, macro and B&W respectively).

NARZO 50 – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: 6.6 “FHD + LCD, 30-48-50-60-90-120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, 401ppi

6.6 “FHD + LCD, 30-48-50-60-90-120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, 401ppi SoC: MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 memory: 4 / 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM (up to 11GB Dynamic RAM) 64 / 128GB internal UFS 2.1

fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral dual SIM: yes, three slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD)

yes, three slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD) connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou OS: realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.05 rear: 50MP main, f / 1.8 2MP macro, f / 2.4, distance 4cm 2MP B&W, f / 2.4

battery: 5.000mAh with 33W Dart Charge charging

5.000mAh with 33W Dart Charge charging dimensions and weight: 164,1×75,5×8,5mm for 194g

164,1×75,5×8,5mm for 194g colors: Spped Blue, Speed ​​Black

PRICE

realme narzo 50 starts from India, a country where it is offered at the following prices:

4 / 64GB: INR 12,999, equal to approx 153 euros

6 / 128GB: INR 15,499, equal to approx 182 euros

We await indications for what concerns the marketing on an international scale, including Italy.