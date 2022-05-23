Realme narzo 50 official 5G in Italy, and there is also 50 Pro 5G but not from us (for now)

One year (almost) exactly after the debut in Italy with narzo 30 5G, the line of smartphones particularly attentive to the value for money is renewed, and half of it also arrives in the beautiful country. Yes, because of the two products made official today, in our part, at least for the moment, it seems that only one will arrive, that is Realme narzo 50 5G. The Pro variant is official in India and one would think that it could also be marketed by us, but the only certainty is that we will have to wait to find out more.

The new Realme are products that go straight to the substance, especially narzo 50 5G which does not allow itself features that are perhaps out of reach for the segment to which it belongs. An example of this are the only two cameras on the back, with which Realme proves to have resisted the temptation to insert three or four just to make up the number, the IPS LCD display, which will also have less deep blacks than an AMOLED but generally on products of medium-low range is more readable in direct sunlight, or the physical fingerprint reader, which is preferred to one in the display cheap.

In return there are NFC, input for the audio jack and expandable memory, in addition to stereo sound, large battery and fast charging. Realme narzo 50 5G in the only variant currently available (the “top” from 6 + 128 GB) is offered at an affordable price, especially with the launch promo: 259.99 euros fully operational, which from May 25, opening day of orders, go to € 229.99 for the launch promotion. We would like to point out the possibility for students to obtain a 5% discount through StudentBeans.

Realme narzo 50 Pro 5G starts, in India, from the equivalent of 260 euros.

REALME NARZO 50 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.6-inch Full HD + IPS (2,408 x 1,080 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate and 90.7% screen-to-surface ratio, 600 nits of maximum brightness

: 6.6-inch Full HD + IPS (2,408 x 1,080 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate and 90.7% screen-to-surface ratio, 600 nits of maximum brightness chip : MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, octa core 6 nanometer 2.4GHz maximum frequency

: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, octa core 6 nanometer 2.4GHz maximum frequency memories : 4 or 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual GB), 64 or 128 GB of storage space expandable with microSD up to 1 TB

: 4 or 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual GB), 64 or 128 GB of storage space expandable with microSD up to 1 TB cameras : rear main: 48 megapixel f / 1.79 black and white back front: 8 megapixel f / 2.0

: connectivity : 5G SA + NSA, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, QZSS, Galileo, USB-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack input

: 5G SA + NSA, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, QZSS, Galileo, USB-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack input audio : stereo

: stereo unlock : side fingerprint reader

: side fingerprint reader interface user: realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

user: realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 drums : 5,000mAh with 33 watt Dart Charge wired fast charging

: 5,000mAh with 33 watt Dart Charge wired fast charging size : 163.8 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm, 190 grams of weight

: 163.8 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm, 190 grams of weight colors: Hyper Blue, Hyper Black

REALME NARZO 50 PRO 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS