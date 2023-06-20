realme must follow OPPO and stop selling cell phones in Germany for breaking Nokia’s patent

- Advertisement -

realme will follow its “sister” manufacturers — OPPO, OnePlus and vivo — and will stop selling mobile phones in Germany. The reason for the withdrawal of operations of all brands affiliated with BBK Electronics, from China, is a patent dispute for Nokia’s telecommunication resources, which caused the closure of the companies’ activities in the European country. The information was disclosed on Tuesday (20) by the next pit. According to the portal, the Chinese brand sent a statement informing the closure of operations in Germany, but reiterating that it will focus on markets in other countries in Europe.

It is important to note that the intellectual properties that would have been infringed by realme, OPPO, OnePlus and vivo are relating only to 4G and 5G telecommunicationtherefore, does not necessarily prevent the sale of accessories and other devices that do not use this type of connectivity in Germany. - Advertisement - The patents in question are Standards Essential Patents (SEP or "Standards Essential Patents", in free translation), which are innovations that have contributed to fundamental industry standards – such as 4G and 5G – and can be used by any company, provided that pay royalties for using the technology.

Royalties are subject to a policy of “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms” — known as “FRAND” — which is reflected in fair pricing and terms of use for using technology adopted across the industry. OPPO had claimed during its trial that Nokia had failed to comply with this policy.

Chinese leave the German market

Condemned by several courts in Europe, OPPO was the first subsidiary brand of BBK Electronics to withdraw its operations from Germany, followed by OnePlus, and then by vivo. Circulating rumors indicate that the manufacturer will also abandon the French market, and in a more extreme case, it will stop selling cell phones throughout the European continent. - Advertisement - Realme has not yet publicly commented on the matter, but like OPPO, consumers are expected to continue to receive technical support and software updates on their previously purchased phones.

