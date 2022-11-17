Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Realme launches two wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.3 and IPX5 certification

By Abraham
Realme launches two wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.3 and IPX5 certification
realme has just expanded its portfolio of wireless headphones with the arrival of the Buds Air 3S, a model with an in-ear shape and anatomical design, and the Buds 2S for outdoor physical activities, such as walking and running, for example. Both headphones bring Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and IPX5 certification ensuring resistance against water and dust.

According to information, the company made the accessories official in the Indian market costing 199 yuan, around R$ 155, and 169 yuan, around R$ 130, respectively. As with other brand announcements, for now there is still no forecast of availability in countries other than India, however, it is possible that the manufacturer launches the products in more markets soon.

Realme Buds Air 3S

With an in-ear format and discreet construction, the Buds Air 3S has a pair of “wings” that facilitate the fixation in the ear, preventing the headphones from falling during physical activities. Sound quality is made up of 11 mm drivers compatible with Dolby Atmos mode improving quality in compatible apps.

Controlling the music player can be done using taps on the side of the headphones, as the headphones support touchscreen commands, dispensing with physical buttons. As an entry model, the headphones do not have active noise cancellation (ANC), but there is ENC for calls.

Realme Buds Air 3S design. (Image: Disclosure / realme).

According to the technical sheet, the battery can offer autonomy for up to 30 hours of playback using the power from the charging case to complement the charge of the headphones, while each headphone reaches up to 7 hours.

Realme Buds 2S

Unlike the previous model, the Buds 2S features a design thought out for those who practice physical exercises regularly, including a neck strap making it easier to use. There is also no ANC, however, realme has chosen to implement the ENC mode that improves voice quality in calls by reducing background noise.
Connectivity is also Bluetooth 5.3 with latency of just 88ms. Battery autonomy is superior and can last up to 24 hours on a single charge — this version does not have a charging case, bringing a connector built into the structure for charging.
1668697690 878 Realme launches two wireless headphones with Bluetooth 53 and IPX5

Realme Buds 2S design. (Image: Disclosure / realme).

