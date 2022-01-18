Realme has a record-breaking range of smartphones – here’s which one

Realme’s rise in the smartphone landscape has been quite meteoric: born as an internal brand of OPPO, it became a company in its own right in 2018 – albeit always a subsidiary of the giant BBK Electronics, which also owns OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus and IQOO – when it presented its first smartphone, the Realme 1. Scarcely four years later, the company has announced the achievement of a rather important sales milestone for what is being called the “number series” of devices: including all generations (therefore the Realme 2, 3, and so on up to the current 8), it has totaled over 40 million units sold, according to the latest analysis from Strategy Analytics.

The good news is growing for both Realme and, more generally, BBK. The study evaluates the smartphone families introduced in recent years (from 2018 onwards) most successful by sales volumes, and the ranking is dominated by brands controlled by the brand. In the first two positions we find for example the OPPO Reno and the IQOO, then two Realme, with the C series and the “numeric” one. In the rear, only Samsung’s Galaxy M family and Xiaomi’s POCO are outside the direct control of the Chinese giant.

Looking more closely at the results of the numerical series, we observe how the most popular generation was the 5, with over 12 million units sold. Then there was a rather important fall, with the 6 well under 6 million, but there is a growing trend with subsequent generations. The 9 Series should debut soon, with at least one Pro and one Plus model. Once again we expect high-end technical specifications at decidedly mid-range prices. It will probably be discussed in February or March.