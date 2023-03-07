- Advertisement -

In my hands for a few days, this is actually the umpteenth re-incarnation of a smartphone that has been launched for some time now in China; I am obviously referring to GT Neo 5, of which we already know all the features. We are talking about a product with specifications which, offered at the same price as GT2 was launched last year, would undoubtedly make it a very interesting alternative in an extremely crowded market segment.

Now, far from me being a spoilsport, I would have much preferred to tell you about an incredible best buy, and instead I’m afraid we’ll all be disappointed. This time however, to find out it will not be enough to get to the end of this review. In fact, Realme has not yet communicated the official Italian price as well as the marketing date, which will not happen anytime soon. But regardless of that, I’ll tell you everything now.

CURIOUS DESIGN BUT HOW IT SLIPS!

Let’s start immediately by taking a look at the design which is undoubtedly one of the distinctive elements of this product. The element that clearly distinguishes it from the crowd is undoubtedly the transparent portion of the back cover. Under this “window” the representation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC peeps out . This is obviously not the real chip, which is positioned lower down and would still be invisible because it is covered by the steam chamber used for its cooling.

Around this fake SoC there is a ring of RGB LEDs that light up in different shades when notifications are received. This ring of LEDs can obviously be customized in terms of colours , frequency and speed of lighting in order to be able to distinguish the different types of notifications received with a single glance. A certainly particular gimmick that will be especially useful for those who usually place their smartphone on the table face down. I still prefer it with the display facing up and a nice AoD done right; as is, moreover, also that of the Realme software.

The dimensions are generous and one-handed use is practically impossible. On paper, the weight is also important, we are at 199 grams which, being probably well distributed, at first glance seem much less. In terms of materials, more could certainly have been done: the frame is made entirely of plastic while the back cover should be made of glass. Specific, it should be because in reality I have not found confirmation of this detail and, both to the eye and to the touch, it is easily confused with the plastic of the frame. The certainty is that, be it glass or plastic, this GT3 is just a nice bar of soap and it gets out of hand very simply; I hope in the presence of a nice silicone cover in the package. Finally, the front glass is a Dragontrail Star 2 , a solution similar to Gorilla Glass VIctus 2 in terms of resistance to scratches and breakage.

There is no trace of IP certification of any kind or degree, but the solution should still be resistant to splashes of water and rain. The usual elements are then placed along the frame: power button, volume rocker, various microphones, USB-C only 2.0 and an appreciable IR sensor. There is of course also the dual SIM tray in Nano format , which is the only way to take advantage of Dual-SIM since there is no e-SIM support. The sensor for unlocking via fingerprints is then positioned under the display and is quick and precise in all situations.

In general we can therefore say that it is not a badly built smartphone, but there are many small elements that place it a couple of steps below the current top of the range.

DISPLAY AMOLED A 144HZ

And we come to the display, a 6.74-inch diagonal AMOLED panel with 2772×1240 resolution equipped with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. We are not talking about an LTPO display, so the refresh rate is variable but does not go below 60Hz. From what I have seen, using the system counter, the refresh rate varies between 60-90-120 and 144 Hz depending on the situations and the apps that are compatible with higher frequencies than the canonical 60Hz.

Moving on to the visual quality of the panel, we then have a typical maximum luminance that Realme declares in 500 nits and which, in fact, I have verified is very close to that value. The HDR peak also comes very close to the declared 1100 nits, while the brightness with boost, the one that is activated outdoors in full sunlight, should be 1400 nits. In these rather gloomy days I could not verify it but let’s say that, in any case, reading the display outdoors is not a problem. Accuracy in color reproduction is also good, we have essentially complete coverage of the DCI P3 color spaceand average Delta E which are below the critical threshold. All this using the Cinematic mode within the display’s Pro settings; the Vivace one set by default offers extra-saturated and evidently bluish tones.

In all honesty it is a good display, useful for enjoying multimedia content while also being able to take advantage of the HDR10+ support which seemed to me to work correctly with Netflix, YouTube and even Prime Video. To accompany this panel we then have a stereo audio compartment formed by the speaker at the base and by the ear capsule which is used as a reinforcement. A configuration that is now widely used and which often leads, as in this case, to a fairly high volume but only fair quality.

Solutions with two dedicated speakers are usually better from this point of view and, although without excelling in fidelity, they offer a greater balance between frequencies. Here there is a clear predominance of the mids, at times really exaggerated, which covers everything else; also helped by bass which, as always, is rather dull. In short, everything is fine in an emergency, but if you want to watch a good film or listen to music, it is better to use headphones.

On the other hand, the audio in call with the capsule that returns a faithful timbre and offers a good volume both when we use it by ear and in speakerphone. The vibration, on the other hand, is not very strong and not even too precise. There is a linear motor on the horizontal axis which simulates good haptic feedback but in general I would have liked a sharper and more powerful response.

TWO AND A HALF CAMERAS

And observing the portion of the transparent cover on the back of the smartphone, we cannot fail to catch the eye of the cameras, which are three, of which, however, only two are really useful: the main one with a standard lens and the ultra-wide one. The third is in fact a camera with macro lens and digital zoom that simulates the effect obtained with a microscope . Below you see some shots obtained with this module; the results are certainly curious but I must also say that I practically forced myself to use it for the test, otherwise I would never have opened it and I would not have missed it.

Speaking instead of the main module we have a 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor which is a bit the sensor that replaced the Sony IMX766 which was found in many of the Oppo products, and not only, of the medium and medium-high range. In addition to the sensor just mentioned, this camera offers an equivalent focal length of 24mm, a lens with an f/1.9 aperture, phase detection focusing and optical stabilization. The performances are more than good both during the day and in the evening. In the presence of good light we have bright colors, a good contrast, fairly sharp details and also a good management of uniform color areas, where particular artifacts are not noticed.

The focus speed is good and also the management of backlit images. Obviously in the evening the speech is a little different, but this module is still able to return good photos. Thanks to the night mode, which can be selected in the shooting settings but which is also automatically activated in Photo mode when we have AI active. Thanks to optical stabilization and processing algorithms, we can shoot using longer shutter speeds without running into camera shake situations. The general rendering is good, the details are quite preserved, the light points are managed correctly and in general we have pleasant shots and also characterized by a good containment of background noise.

Looking instead at the 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera, the quality drops a lot, even if we shouldn’t be fooled by what we see on the screen when we are about to shoot. The picture looks very blurry and it almost seems like you can’t focus. In reality, the photo taken is much better than what you see but, compared to the main camera, it remains a step below. Specifically we have a lower definition, less marked details (also due to the resolution) and a generally lower contrast. The color rendering and HDR remain good, however quite natural and well balanced. In the evening, however, we have the greatest differences; in this case the photos are much less sharp and lose a lot of detail in an attempt to contain the background noise. Spotlights are also less well managed, with a tiny bit of flaire appearing around lampposts and other sources, and due to the without stabilization, camera shake may occur. However, there are still good images to look at on the screen and share on social networks, but nothing more.

There is also a front camera for selfies with a 16 megapixel sensor and no autofocus, which captures decent quality images in all conditions. It is certainly not the aspect Realme has focused on but it remains sufficient.

Speaking instead of video, you get up to 4K 60 fps for the main camera while the wide angle stops at 1080p and 30 fps, honestly a little bit even for a mid-range smartphone. All in all, good clips are shot with the main camera, the optical stabilization together with the electronic one do a good job, the focus is quite precise and the images are fairly sharp and clean. On the results obtained with the wide angle, however, I simply do not express myself.

HARDWARE AND PERFORMANCE

As I already anticipated at the beginning, a Qualcomm SoC finds its place inside this Realme GT3; specifically we are talking about a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which was essentially the top-of-the-range Qualcomm chip until a few months ago. The model I’m testing is the one equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which can go up to 20 by exploiting part of the storage memory which amounts to 256 GB on UFS 3.1 memories. Was there really a need for these 16/20 GB of RAM? No, but you know how much the marketing department of companies likes these numbers.

Do you think that with 11 apps in use and several others in the background, you get to occupy a maximum of 8-9 GB . Of course these 11 apps are all temporarily active and actually ready for use, but in any case after a few minutes they are closed in order to save a little battery. Having said that, it remains a smartphone that is appreciated for its performance, always reactive, fluid, very few sporadic uncertainties and good management of the thermal part.

I only felt it heat up on two occasions and in both cases the problem was the massive use of the network and the modem. However, don’t worry, we are talking about a normal and more than manageable temperature.

TECHNICAL SHEET REALME GT3

display: 6.74″ 2772×1240, refresh rate up to 144Hz, sampling frequency up to 1500Hz, contrast ratio 5.000.000:1, DCI-P3 100%, JNCD ≈ 0.33, screen-body 93.69%

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

memory: 8/12/16GB di RAM LPDDR5X 256GB/1TB interna UFS 3.1

dual SIM: sì

sì dual phase heat dissipation, VC 4,500mm2

connettività: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, IR, NFC, USB-C, GPS

5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, IR, NFC, USB-C, GPS audio: 2x speaker Dolby Atmos, 2x microfoni

2x speaker Dolby Atmos, 2x microfoni OS: realme 4.0 based on Android 13

cameras: anteriore: 16MP Samsung S5K3P9, FOV 82,3°, f/2,45 posteriori: 50MP principale Sony IMX 890, 23,6mm eq, FOV 84,4°, f/1,88, sensore da 1/1,56″ 8MP ultra wide angle, 15.8mm eq, FOV 112°, f/2.2 2MP 20,1mm eq, FOV 65°, f/3,3

drums: 4.600mAh (2x 2.300mAh) con ricarica 240W

dimensions and weight: 163.85×75.75×8.9mm per 199g

colori: Pulse White e Booster Black

The connectivity part is also good and rightly complete. We have dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, 360-degree NFC and of course 5G as well. Qualcomm’s X65 modem does its job well in terms of reception: the cell change is fast, even when I travel a lot by car I haven’t noticed any particular problems, and even by activating and deactivating the airplane mode, the signal is always hooked up in a few moments.

Just a few words about the software. We are obviously talking about Android 13 customized with the proprietary Realme 4.0 interface , which is essentially a Color OS with a different name. The optimization is good, as is the level of customization, but in 2023, I really can’t stand having all that bloatware around . It seems like little stuff but turning on the phone and still finding myself with pre-installed Chinese drop-shipping games and stores can’t stand it. I could only accept it in the face of a really low and competitive price, but since that’s not the case, I’d really say it’s better to avoid.

RECHARGE AT 240W!

Well! So here we are talking about autonomy but above all about recharging, which is certainly the feature that amazed me the most about this Realme GT3. Under the body there is a battery module with a capacity of 4600 mAh, and up to here nothing strange, also because the autonomy is absolutely normal. With even a fairly heavy day of use, the evening can be reached without too many problems, let’s say that the 4 and a half hours, but also 5, of the screen are within reach. Using it a little less, perhaps over the weekend, as happened to me a few days ago, then it is absolutely possible to aim for two days as well.

However, where this smartphone excels is undoubtedly in the speed of recharging which here reaches up to 240W , thanks to the gallium nitride charger and the cable with an increased 12A section present in the package. With this new step of the SuperVOOC technology it is therefore possible to charge the smartphone completely in about 10 minutes. Yes you read right, the time for the morning routine and the smartphone is ready and 100% charged.

But security? First of all we have the TUV certification, which is no small thing, but in addition to this Realme has studied a series of tricks that still allow you to preserve battery life. The smartphone, for example, realizes whether you are in an emergency situation or not and adjusts the charge rate of the last 20% of the battery accordingly. If you are charging in the middle of the day you will probably need the battery charged quickly and therefore push to the last. If, on the other hand, the recharge takes place at night, once it reaches 80% it slows down and concludes the recharge more calmly to preserve the integrity of the cells. And speaking instead of the physiognomy of the componentwe are actually faced with two distinct 2300 mAh batteries that each recharge from two accesses, for a total of four accesses on which to distribute the 240W. In essence, each access must support a power of 60W, much more manageable than the total 240W. According to what was declared by Realme, after 1600 cycles the battery should therefore maintain a yield of more than 80%.

AT THIS PRICE EVEN NOT

But obviously we cannot leave without having discussed the price and positioning of this Realme GT3 a little. First of all I tell you that, at least for the moment, we won’t see it on the Italian market and therefore these are considerations based on price hypotheses . In fact, we know that the price list established for the global launch is 649 dollars and therefore, taking a look at the history, we imagine a price of around 649 euros (at best?).

They are few? Are so many? right? Honestly, I would never buy it at this price. Not that it’s going badly, but to be able to take it into consideration right away, without waiting for various price drops, I would have liked a similar positioning to last year’s GT2 , and therefore around 450 euros. At 650 euros, in fact, it collides with a series of top-of-the-range cars from last year, which in the meantime have dropped in price, and which make it really difficult to prefer this GT3. Want some examples? Soon said: Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro, but also Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the more recent Pixel 7. Now, with all due respect to Realme, for the same price, would you really leave a Pixel 7 on the shelf? I do not.

PROS AND CONS

Particular design Excellent performance Very fast charging Good quality main camera

No IP certification Subdued ultra-wide camera Hypothetical price too high

VOTE: 7