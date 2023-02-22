5G News
Realme GT3 240W: this is how long it takes to recharge the battery to 100%

By Abraham
realme will bring the new smartphone to the MWC in Barcelona GT3as already announced in recent days, the appointment is for February 28th at 16:00. As for the GT Neo 5 alter ego debuted on the Chinese market at the beginning of the month, the strong point of the device will be the 240W SuperVOOC charging. And the brand wanted to dedicate a short to this feature video in which it shows the time required to carry out a complete recharge from 0 to 100%.

The records for Realme GT3 are as follows:

  • 20% cooldown: 80 seconds
  • 50% charge: 4 minutes
  • 100% recharge: 9 minutes and 30 seconds

So to fully recharge the battery they will be enough less than 10 minutes. With the short clip comes the confirmation of the capacity of the battery itself, which just like in Realme GT Neo 5 will be from 4600mAh (consisting of two elements of 2.300mAh each). It is not yet clear whether the GT3 smartphone will also be offered in the version with a larger 5,000mAh battery (2x 2,500mAh) with a “slower” 150W charging speed.

TECHNICAL SHEET IN BRIEF

  • display: 6.74″ 2772×1240, 144Hz refresh rate
  • mobile platform: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • memory: up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB internal
  • connectivity: 5G
  • cameras: front 16MP, rear 50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra wide) + 2MP
  • os: Android 13
  • drums: 4,600mAh with 240W SuperVOOC charging
  • dimensions and weight: 163.85×75.75×8.9mm for 199g

