Realme GT3 240W Coming 28/2 at MWC, Possible Global Version of GT Neo 5

- Advertisement -

will be officially presented next February 28th at 16:00 on the occasion of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The confirmation comes from the Chinese company itself which is thus preparing to bring to the international market “the new flagship of the GT series“, characterized by a ultra-fast charging at 240W.

This device has already been discussed in the past, OnLeaks had also published the image of the sales package online which, understandably, emphasizes the speed of recharging next to the name of the smartphone. It is quite likely that GT3 is real corresponds to the international version of realme GT Neo 5, recently debuted and also equipped with a 240W ultra-fast charging system.

- Advertisement -

Another reference that actually confirms that it may be the same smartphone is the “C” shown on the invitation, a clear allusion to the 25-color RGB LED on the back cover of the GT Neo 5. So if we assume that realme GT3 and GT Neo 5 are the same product – however some differences cannot be excluded – this could be the technical sheet:

REALME GT3: ALLEGED DATA SHEET

display: 6.74″ 2772×1240, 144Hz

6.74″ 2772×1240, 144Hz mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: up to 16GB of RAM up to 1TB internal

connectivity: 5G

5G os: Android 13

Android 13 cameras: front: 16MP rear: 8MP ultra wide angle 2MP

drums: 4,600mAh (2x 2,300mAh) with fast charging at 240W (it cannot be excluded that, like GT Neo 5, GT3 may also be offered in a second variant with a 5,000mAh battery and charging at 150W)

4,600mAh (2x 2,300mAh) with fast charging at 240W (it cannot be excluded that, like GT Neo 5, GT3 may also be offered in a second variant with a 5,000mAh battery and charging at 150W) dimensions and weight: 163.85×75.75×8.9mm for 199g