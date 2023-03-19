5G News
Realme GT3 240W Coming 28/2 at MWC, Possible Global Version of GT Neo 5

By Abraham
Realm GT3 will be officially presented next February 28th at 16:00 on the occasion of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The confirmation comes from the Chinese company itself which is thus preparing to bring to the international market “the new flagship of the GT series“, characterized by a ultra-fast charging at 240W.

This device has already been discussed in the past, OnLeaks had also published the image of the sales package online which, understandably, emphasizes the speed of recharging next to the name of the smartphone. It is quite likely that GT3 is real corresponds to the international version of realme GT Neo 5, recently debuted and also equipped with a 240W ultra-fast charging system.

 

Another reference that actually confirms that it may be the same smartphone is the “C” shown on the invitation, a clear allusion to the 25-color RGB LED on the back cover of the GT Neo 5. So if we assume that realme GT3 and GT Neo 5 are the same product – however some differences cannot be excluded – this could be the technical sheet:

REALME GT3: ALLEGED DATA SHEET

  • display: 6.74″ 2772×1240, 144Hz
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • memory:
    • up to 16GB of RAM
    • up to 1TB internal
  • connectivity: 5G
  • os: Android 13
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP
    • rear:
  • drums: 4,600mAh (2x 2,300mAh) with fast charging at 240W (it cannot be excluded that, like GT Neo 5, GT3 may also be offered in a second variant with a 5,000mAh battery and charging at 150W)
  • dimensions and weight: 163.85×75.75×8.9mm for 199g

