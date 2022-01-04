Realme GT2: the little brother takes out chest with 120Hz screen, power and a very careful design

Realme GT2: the little brother takes out chest with 120Hz screen, power and a very careful design
realme gt2: the little brother takes out chest with 120hz

Realme welcomes the new year with new releases in China. We have already told you about the Realme GT2 Pro, the most complete of this new range, and now it is the turn of its little brother, the Realme GT2. Of course, I tell you that it is not small or modest. Let’s see everything that the new smartphone of the firm offers.


Realme GT2 datasheet

Realme GT2

Screen

6.62-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution 2,400 x 1,080
Gorilla Glass 5
1,300 nit brightness
Contrast 5,000,000: 1
120Hz adaptive refresh
1,000Hz touch refresh

Processor

Snapdragon 888

Versions

8GB / 128GB
8GB / 256GB
12GB / 256GB

Rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixel IMX766 OIS, PDAF, f / 1.8
Angular: 50 megapixels Samsung JN1 150º (fisheye)
Macro: minimum focus distance 4cm

Frontal camera

16 megapixels

Battery

5,000 mAh
65W fast charge

System

Android 12
Realme UI 3.0

Connectivity

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Gps
NFC
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm
199.8g

Price

To be confirmed

The fluidity of the flag in a very elegant design

Realme Gt2 03

If we look at the external appearance of the Realme GT2, we see a smartphone with very elegant and clean lines, with a very clear front and the camera in a discreet hole aligned to the left. At the back we find a rectangular camera module and a kind of trim next to it where we find the signature of Naoto Fukasawa, industrial designer you have created these two models.

Returning to the front, it stars a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen and FullHD + resolution; here it moves away from its older brother that has a 2K screen, but does not give up on the refresh rate and also boasts adaptable 120Hz. In addition, it has a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits and a contrast of 5,000,000: 1. It will arrive in four colors: white, green, black and blue.

Realme Gt2

Regarding the cameras, the Realme GT2 has a set of three lenses, although the third in contention is a macro lens and it is not something that is going to be used very often. Those that will be used on a day-to-day basis are the main camera, with 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and the angular, also 50 megapixels but signed by Samsung. On the front we have a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

If we raise the hood, the Realme GT2 has nothing to envy of any high-end. It is true that it does not have the newest Qualcomm chip, but it has the Snapdragon 888 that has been the one that we have found in most of the top 2021 phones. In addition, it comes in versions of 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 and 128 or 256 RAM GB of UFS 3.1 memory. In the battery we have nothing less than 5,000 mAh with 65W fast charge.

Versions and prices of the Realme GT2

At the moment the new Realme smartphones have been advertised in China, where they are in pre-sale at the prices detailed below. We do not have confirmation about the arrival in Europe of this Realme GT2, but we hope to know more details soon.

  • 8 / 128GB: 2,699 yuan, 376 euros to change.
  • 8 / 256GB: 2,899 yuan, 403 euros to change.
  • 12 / 256GB: 3,199 yuan, 445 euros to change.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR