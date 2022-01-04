Realme GT2 Pro: the Realme gamer family raises the bar with a plus in power, photography and screen

It was last March when Realme inaugurated its new terminal family “GT” with the Realme GT. Since then, the global market has welcomed two other proposals within this range: the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Neo 2. Today, as planned, the company has officially presented the Realme GT2 Pro.

Realme itself had already confirmed that the Pro model would come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on board, and some leaks had told us that it would also have a 120 Hz display and a triple camera with a 50 MP main sensor. Now, finally, we know so much about its specifications.

Realme GT2 Pro datasheet

Realme GT 2 Pro Screen 6.7-inch AMOLED with LTPO 2.0 technology

2K resolution

Gorilla Glass Victus

1,400 nit brightness

Contrast 5,000,000: 1

HDR10 +

120Hz adaptive refresh

1,000Hz touch refresh Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB

12GB / 512GB Rear cameras Main: 50 megapixel IMX766 OIS, PDAF

Angular: 50 megapixels Samsung JN1 150º (fisheye)

Microlens: 40x optical magnification Frontal camera 32 megapixels Battery 5,000 mAh

65W fast charge System Android 12

Realme UI 3.0 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

NFC

USB type C Dimensions and weight Thickness: 8.18mm

189 g Others Dolby Atmos

Steam chamber cooling Price From about 544 euros to change

Up to 12GB of RAM and a new fisheye mode

The new Realme phone has a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED screen with 2K resolution (3,216 x 1,440 pixels), 1,400 nits maximum brightness, HDR10 + certification, and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. In addition, it is a panel with LTPO 2.0 technology and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus tempered glass.

Inside, we have Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. To power itself, it has a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with the 65W SuperDart fast charging. It also has stainless steel Vapor Cooling technology to cool the terminal.

The rear camera features a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main sensor with omni-directional PDAF and optical stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 40x micro lens and a 50 megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor with 150 degree field of view and a fisheye mode. The front camera has a 32 megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

Its most important characteristics are completed with the dual stereo Dolby Atmos speakers, Android 12 based realme UI 3.0 operating system and 360 ° NFC technology. All this under a biological polymer design with 0.1mm laser engraving.

Versions and prices of the Realme GT2 Pro

The new Realme GT2 Pro has been presented in China and it will be there that it will go on sale first, but the company has confirmed that will also bring it to Europe throughout this year.

In the Asian country, will be available in four colors, Titanium Blue (blue), Paper Green (green), Paper White (white) and Steel Black (black), and in four variants depending on memory:

Realme GT2 Pro 8GB / 128GB : 3,899 yuan, which is equal to about 544 euros To the change.

Realme GT2 Pro 8GB / 256GB : 4,199 yuan, which is equivalent to about 586 euros To the change.

Realme GT2 Pro 12GB / 256GB : 4,499 yuan, which is equivalent to about 628 euros To the change.

Realme GT2 Pro 12GB / 512GB: 4,999 yuan, which is equivalent to about 698 euros To the change.

More information | Realme (China)