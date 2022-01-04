Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z: a ​​special and personalized edition for nostalgic Goku

The presentation event of the Realme GT2 Pro that the company has held in China has left us another ad, at least, curious. The manufacturer has taken the opportunity to launch a special edition of the Realme GT Neo2, but not just any special edition but one inspired by Dragon Ball Z.

In addition to boasting a packaging special and a design with the colors blue and orange that characterized Goku’s clothing, this new phone comes with custom wallpapers that will delight those nostalgic for the popular animated series. The specifications, yes, are the same as the original Realme GT Neo2.

Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z datasheet

REALME GT NEO2 Dragon Ball Z Screen AMOLED 6.62 inches FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Refresh rate: 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 870 RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 256 GB UFS 3.1 software Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0 Rear camera Main: 64 MP f / 1.8 Wide angle: 8 MP f / 2.3 Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.5 Battery 5000 mAh Fast charge 65 W Connectivity Dual SIM, 5G, 4G / LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C Others On-screen fingerprint reader Stereo speakers Dimensions and weight 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm 199.8 g Price About 417 euros to change

Same inside, personalized outside

If we leave out the orange and blue design that we see in the images and three wallpapers with Goku as the main characterThe truth is that the Dragon Ball Z special edition of the Realme GT Neo2 shares all the features with the original model.

Among those features, let’s remember, the Snapdragon 870 processor and the 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz stand out. The triple camera with 64 MP main sensor and the 5,000 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge They are also other inherited virtues.

Versions and price of the Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z

Unfortunately for fans of Dragon Ball Z, at the moment this special edition of the Realme GT Neo2 will not leave China. There it is traded at a price of 2,999 yuan, which is equivalent to about 417 euros at the current exchange rate. It is available in a single color and in a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

More information | Realme (China)