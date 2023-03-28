Realme GT Neo 5 SE will arrive on April 3 in China: new confirmations on features

- Advertisement -

The Realme GT Neo 5, which arrived on the international market as Realme GT3, will soon be joined by an “IF” version equipped with the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, announced in recent weeks by Qualcomm. The launch event of this smartphone, as officially confirmed by Realme, will be held on April 3 in China.

ONLY THE PRESENTATION IS MISSING

We now know practically everything about the SE and, as has now become customary, the presentation will mainly serve to know its price, configurations and its possible marketing also on the international market, although probably with another acronym.

With a series of teasers published on its official Weibo account, Realme is confirming some of the main features of this smartphone which will be placed in the medium-high range of the market, however one step below the GT Neo 5 with which it will share most of the hardware specifications.

In these latest teasers, Realme has focused its attention on the display, battery, processor, colors and camera of the GT Neo 5 SE. A teaser also shows the volume buttons positioned on the left side of the smartphone.

CONFIRMATIONS FOR DISPLAY AND PROCESSOR

The display will be a 6.74″ AMOLED with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, dynamic refresh rate up to 144Hz, sampling frequency up to 1500Hz, a peak brightness of 1450 nits and a PWM dimming of 2160Hz. The Pulse Width Modulation, we recall, is used to manage the brightness of the displays allowing to reduce flicker and strain the eyes less.

TECHNICAL SHEET (ASSUED)

display : 6.74″ 2772×1240, dynamic refresh rate up to 144Hz, sample rate up to 1500Hz, contrast ratio 5,000,000:1, DCI-P3 100%, peak brightness 1450 nits

: 6.74″ 2772×1240, dynamic refresh rate up to 144Hz, sample rate up to 1500Hz, contrast ratio 5,000,000:1, DCI-P3 100%, peak brightness 1450 nits platform mobile : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 memory : 8/12GB LPDDR5X RAM 256 GB/ 512 GB internal UFS 3.1

: connectivity : Dual SIM 5G SA/NSA, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS

: Dual SIM 5G SA/NSA, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS audio : 2x Dolby Atmos speakers, 2x microphones

: 2x Dolby Atmos speakers, 2x microphones os : realme 4.0 based on Android 13

realme 4.0 based on Android 13 cameras : front : 16MP rear : 64MP main Omnivision OV64M, 25mm eq, f/1.79 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 112°, f/2.2 2MP GC02M macros

: drums : 5500mAh with 100W charging

: other: In-display fingerprint sensor

Confirmations, of course, also for the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, made with a 4nm production process in octa core configuration (1+3+4) and with a maximum clock of 2.91GHz. On the back, however, a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture flanked by an 8MP sensor with ultra wide angle lens and a third 2MP sensor with macro lens.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE will have a curved back, it will weigh approximately 193 grams and will be made in at least two color variations: a Final Fantasy in iridescent blue / purple and a more classic black (two images published by the leaker Digital Chat Station). Compared to the GT Neo 5 which has a 4600mAh battery and recharges at 240W, the SE version will instead have a 5500mAh battery and recharge at 100W. Other difference will concern the absence of the rear notification LED.

Software side, realme GT Neo 5 SE should be natively based on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 user interface