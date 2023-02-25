5G News
Realme GT Neo 5, insists on charging at 240 watts and an RGB LED system appears

Android

By Abraham
After the renders published by On Leaks in recent days to return to the topic Realm GT Neo 5 and Digital Chat Stations, another piece from 90 of the rumors. The Chinese has published what according to his sources will be the technical specifications of Realme GT Neo 5, a product that is said – by now insistently – to have the fastest fast charging ever included on a smartphone.

As usual, however, they should arrive two variants: one with a 5,000 mAh battery and very fast but not record-breaking recharge, the other with a few milliamperes less but with record-breaking recharge. As a side dish there would be a display (99% OLED) with a resolution slightly higher than Full HD + and a refresh rate of well 144Hzthe Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which although not the most recent remains a chip with exaggerated performance, a frame that shouldn’t be metal to keep costs down.

Realme GT Neo 5 is announced with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 240W charging
 

There would also be one RGB lighting system which actually surprises a bit: the renderings of On Leaks show a smartphone devoid of elements that suggest a system of this type. Subsequent rumors could clarify our ideas. Meanwhile, here is the technical prospectus of Realme GT Neo 5 according to the latest information from Digital Chat Station.

REALME GT NEO 5 – ALLEGED SPECS

  • display: 6.7-inch with 2,772 x 1,240 pixel resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 2,160 Hz PWM
  • chip: Qualcomm SM8475, i.e. the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • cameras:
    • primary rear: 50 MP f/1.79, 25mm equivalent Sony IMX890 sensor, optical stabilization
    • Rear zooms: 0.6x (ultra wide angle) to 20x (hybrid or full digital zoom)
  • unlock: in-display fingerprint reader
  • battery and recharge:
  • RGB lighting
  • plastic frame.
