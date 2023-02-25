Realme GT Neo 5, insists on charging at 240 watts and an RGB LED system appears

- Advertisement -

After the renders published by On Leaks in recent days to return to the topic Realm GT Neo 5 and Digital Chat Stations, another piece from 90 of the rumors. The Chinese has published what according to his sources will be the technical specifications of Realme GT Neo 5, a product that is said – by now insistently – to have the fastest fast charging ever included on a smartphone.

As usual, however, they should arrive two variants: one with a 5,000 mAh battery and very fast but not record-breaking recharge, the other with a few milliamperes less but with record-breaking recharge. As a side dish there would be a display (99% OLED) with a resolution slightly higher than Full HD + and a refresh rate of well 144Hzthe Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which although not the most recent remains a chip with exaggerated performance, a frame that shouldn’t be metal to keep costs down.

There would also be one RGB lighting system which actually surprises a bit: the renderings of On Leaks show a smartphone devoid of elements that suggest a system of this type. Subsequent rumors could clarify our ideas. Meanwhile, here is the technical prospectus of Realme GT Neo 5 according to the latest information from Digital Chat Station.

REALME GT NEO 5 – ALLEGED SPECS

display : 6.7-inch with 2,772 x 1,240 pixel resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 2,160 Hz PWM

: 6.7-inch with 2,772 x 1,240 pixel resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 2,160 Hz PWM chip : Qualcomm SM8475, i.e. the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm SM8475, i.e. the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 cameras : primary rear: 50 MP f/1.79, 25mm equivalent Sony IMX890 sensor, optical stabilization Rear zooms: 0.6x (ultra wide angle) to 20x (hybrid or full digital zoom)

: unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader battery and recharge : 4600 mAh with 240 watt charging 5000 mAh with 150 watt charging

and : RGB lighting

plastic frame.