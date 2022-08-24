Realme GT Neo 4 appears on the manufacturer’s website and should be released soon

The Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China in March of this year as a direct successor to the Realme GT Neo 2. It had flagship specifications, such as an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 80W fast charging and a Dimensity 8100 chipset. from MediaTek with 5G connectivity.
However, the Chinese manufacturer is already preparing for the launch of the new generation, according to informant Mukul Sharma, who identified a new device on the manufacturer’s Chinese and Indian websites.
The Realme GT Neo 4 was listed on the manufacturer’s website, but it doesn’t reveal specs or a possible release date. It will likely bring several improvements in specs and design over its predecessor.
So the Realme GT Neo4 has been listed on the company’s official website (China, India).#Really #RealmeGTNeo4 pic.twitter.com/8CiT6aW3OL
— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 24, 2022
As a reminder, the Realme GT Neo 3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1000 Hz touch sampling, support for 10-bit and a hole to house the front camera.
Under the hood, it comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card. It comes standard with Android 12 under Realme UI 3.0 interface.
For power, the phone has a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 150W fast charging, but there is another version with 5,000mAh and 80W charging. Among other highlights, there is an under-display fingerprint reader, X-axis linear motor, GT 3.0 mode and intelligent cooling.