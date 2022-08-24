Realme GT Neo 4 appears on the manufacturer’s website and should be released soon

The GT Neo 3 was launched in China in March of this year as a direct successor to the Realme GT Neo 2. It had flagship specifications, such as an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 80W fast charging and a Dimensity 8100 chipset. from MediaTek with 5G connectivity.

However, the Chinese is already preparing for the launch of the new generation, according to informant Mukul Sharma, who identified a new device on the manufacturer’s Chinese and Indian websites.