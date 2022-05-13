Realme GT Neo 3T warms up the engine on Geekbench: the SoC is a Snapdragon

Realme presented GT Neo 3 a short time ago, at the end of March: but there seems to be another device on the launch pad, too, Realme GT Neo 3Twhich begins to show itself between certifications and benchmarks, or those steps that precede an imminent debut on the market.

In fact, in the last few hours the smartphone appeared on the database of the Thai certification body under the model code RMX3371 and also on the well-known platform Geekbench. The information on the hardware of Realme GT Neo 3T, which already mark an important difference compared to GT Neo 3, comes to us precisely from the benchmarks: the new model will in fact mount the Snapdragon 870 SoC by Qualcomm (whereas GT Neo 3 is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip).

Otherwise, the unit under test mounts 8 GB of RAM (but probably, as for the brother, there will also be 6 and 12 GB denominations) and is equipped with Android 12. But the information does not stop there: from the certifications relating to the photographic equipment (on Camera-V5), in fact, it emerged that the smartphone would be equipped with a main rear sensor from 64 MP and a front selfie cam from 16 MP.

Clearly, although there are no confirmations in this regard at the moment, we expect to find the most identifying feature of GT Neo 3 on the GT Neo 3T, namely the 150W UltraDart charging capable of bringing the battery from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes.

At the moment, there are no indications relating to the design: it could be a variation on the theme starting from that of GT Neo 3, or something completely different. However, we will hear more about Realme GT Neo 3T in the coming days: the signs of a near launch are all there.