Realme GT Neo 3T review: small steps forward

It is easy to say that Realme GT Neo 3T is a good medium / high range Android smartphone for two reasons: first, because it is now quite difficult to find scarce ones; second, because it is basically a rebranded Realme GT Neo 2, net of some marginal improvements, and we liked that smartphone. To really understand whether or not it is advisable, you have to look beyond the technical data sheet or the actual feedback on the field, and consider more considerations on price and competition – which is pretty crowded. But let’s go in order.

WHAT CHANGES COMPARED TO REALME GT NEO 2

If you already know the Realme GT Neo 2 you can save yourself some time knowing that everything is the same, except for these details:

Fast charging: 80W instead of 65W

Main camera sensor: OmniVision OV64B instead of Sony IMX682. Both sensors are 64MP, but the Omnivision could be seen as a slight downgrade because the IMX is a bit bigger, 1 / 1.73 “vs 1/2”, and therefore the pixels are larger – 0.8 micrometers versus 0.7.

Heat dissipation system. Here is a stainless steel vapor chamber system , which with its 4,129 square mm area is called the largest of any Realme smartphone.

Finishes. On the new model there are two particularly bright colors inspired by the racing world, yellow and white, while the black is more traditional.

Memory . On the new model there is only 8 GB of RAM, there is no option for 12 GB.

Native OS. Here we start immediately from Android 12 / Realme UI 3.0, which the Neo 2 received a few months ago anyway.

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

Aesthetically, the smartphone is perfectly identical to the Neo 2 – both in terms of positioning of the camera and other components, and in terms of materials. The smartphone has a plastic body and frame and slightly rounded side edges. It is a bit slippery at first but after a while it grips well. In the box there is a rather nondescript transparent bumper and – again – slippery, but at least it fits perfectly.

The assembly is very precise and does not show particular criticalities. An anti-water and dust certification is missing , although I suspect that, as repeatedly said by the “cousin” OnePlus, it is more a matter of costs and licenses, as demonstrated by the seals on the trolley of the double nano SIM. The physical buttons are easily accessible thanks to the optimal positioning on the sides of the body (volume on the left and on / off on the right), even if the “click” when pressed is not always homogeneous. It is not a particularly pleasant sensation, it suggests a certain fragility over time.

The camera module is significantly thicker than the body and the two main optics protrude a little more. The bumper could have been a little thicker and smooth the back, but no, and so the device continues to “wobble” when placed on a flat surface .

DISPLAY

The display is one of the strong points of the device: it is not at the levels of the top of the range, but it is the trusted Samsung E4 OLED FHD + with 120 Hz refresh that we have already seen in many other devices. Good overall brightness, although the ambient sensor proved a bit lazy on a couple of occasions, and good viewing angles. The optical fingerprint scanner is positioned a bit low, very close to the bottom edge of the screen, and for some it may therefore be a bit uncomfortable. The scanner isn’t foolproof, especially with wet fingers, but at least it’s pretty quick. I have not personally tried the Neo 2, but it seems that the oleophobic treatment has also improved. If nothing else, I can say that it doesn’t get dirty too quickly.

Thanks to the touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, the touch is always detected with great precision and speed, so that the gaming sessions are always satisfactory. Moreover, the peak brightness of 1,300 nit ensures good visibility even in direct sunlight. Of course, like all AMOLEDs, the use of the Always-on Display is a pleasure thanks to the very deep blacks. In HDR, the smartphone is able to perfectly (100%) cover the DCI-P3 color space, so viewing video content is top-notch too – especially if the source supports the high frame rate. By the way, formalities: the Widevine DRM system is L1 , so on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video you can take advantage of the highest possible quality.

Realme UI offers three levels of dark theme – two intensities of gray and total black – and three levels of intensity of accent colors. It is also possible to adjust the general color temperature, and there is also the classic night mode that reduces blue light emissions.

SOFTWARE

On the software side, Realme UI 3.0 is now well known – even for those who own OPPO smartphones, since it is basically the same software. Compared to its initial days, Android 12 appears much more stable now, and Realme’s customizations do not excessively distort the original Google code. Of course, the launcher has the classic “Chinese style” setting, but it is possible to activate the most common drawer mode in our country.

The interface provides the user with a well-nourished series of tools to customize the operating system: animated wallpapers, color combinations, font management, icon format and size management, but above all everything related to the lock screen and Always-on Display . One of the most interesting ideas is the one that creates a silhouette of the user starting from a selfie. There are also some very nice preconfigured animations – as a cyberpunk fan I particularly like the one with the retro-tech sun – but sadly they only run once and then remain static, they don’t loop. Understandable, all in all, due to the battery consumption. Also nice is the functionality of free-floating windows, an extension of the PiP concept.

It is certainly not a specific problem of this device, on the contrary, but it may happen to come across parts of the interface translated in a rough or not very meaningful way; it’s not the end of the world, but it leaves an unpleasant feeling of poor attention to detail. Same goes for the rather large series of pre-installed unsolicited apps and games, read bloatware. Fortunately, if nothing else, they can be uninstalled.

Realme Neo GT 3T arrived on the market in early June with the May security patches . For now it hasn’t received any updates yet. In general, the company is not among the best in long-term support: major Android updates officially arrive for two years (at least for the top of the range and the most prestigious midrange) and then there is a third of only security updates. . It is also worth noting that, looking at similar product ranges, the waiting time for a major update is about six months from the publication of the code by Google (Android 12 was released in mid-October on the Pixel and arrived in mid-March. on Neo GT 2).

EXPERIENCE OF USE

Snapdragon 870 was “almost top” last year, surpassed only by Snapdragon 888. By now we are well into 2022 and it could be reasonable to think that by now it accuses a bit of age, but we have seen that the new generation chips, as for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, for example, didn’t represent a particularly significant leap forward – especially when looking at everyday use. Moral: the smartphone is still close to the top, both in gaming and in synthetic benchmarks, and in everyday use the perceived quality is top of the range – not only thanks to the almost total absence of lag or even sporadic slowdowns, but also to the smooth 120 Hz display and a refresh selection system that rarely fails.

The performances are very stable even after a long time of intense work , without however that the temperatures perceived on the body never become too annoying. The new heat dissipation system probably played a decisive role. Not even a 60-minute session at Genshin Impact caused any noticeable slowdowns, and the frame rate always stayed around the maximum limit of 60 FPS. The only detail to report: the multi-core score on Geekbench is slightly lower than what is generally observed in devices with S870, about 2,750 against 3,000. The activation of the GT mode does not improve the situation too much, but around 2,800 points are achieved.

As already mentioned initially, there is nothing wrong with the Realme GT Neo 3. Both the hardware and the software are solid: reception is average, as is the quality of the microphone for calls. I particularly appreciated the haptic feedback motor , which in some ways recalls that of Apple’s trackpads, while I did not find the speakers too successful, which are stereo, but asymmetrical both in position and in volume: in fact the left channel is the ear capsule, which does not reach the levels of the right one positioned in the lower edge. The audio on call, however, is very clear and crisp.

The smartphone has no problems connecting to the cellular network and indeed it behaved discreetly even in an area notoriously difficult for my operator, guaranteeing me a minimum of connectivity where other devices raise the white flag. The Wi-Fi network, which here goes up to the AX protocol, and Bluetooth 5.2 are also perfectly stable and fast. GPS navigation is accurate and stable, but every now and then the compass gets a little tantrum and all of a sudden it looks like you’re driving the freeway in reverse.

The 80 W SuperDart recharge is, in a nutshell, the most substantial novelty compared to the model that precedes it, which stops at 65 W. However, chronometer in hand, in “optimal” ambient temperature conditions for this period (27 °) The smartphone charged from completely off to 100% in 33 minutes and 30 seconds (the handsome 80W charger comes in the box), which is less than two minutes faster than the Neo 2 at 65W (and equal battery capacity).

In short, Realme says that it is the smartphone with the fastest charging speed in this price range, and we must agree with it – at least if we consider the official price lists net of promotions and physiological decreases and the data on the card, but then in concrete the real benefits are quite small . Note that if the device is charged during the night, the system purposely limits the charging speed in order not to unnecessarily stress the battery (it can be deactivated).

As for autonomy, the 5,000 mAh unit manages to bring home even the busiest days with reasonable margins – so much so that it is easy to indulge in some aesthetic embellishment such as wallpaper and always-on animated displays that the Realme UI 3.0 offers. mentioned above.

DATA SHEET

Display: 6.62 “OLED Samsung E4, FHD + 1080p (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 20: 9 ratio, 120 Hz refresh, 1,300 nit peak brightness, HDR10, Gorilla Glass 5 coating, 360 Hz touch sampling, 100% DCI -P3

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G Production process: TSMC 7 nm CPU: 1x Kryo 585 @ 3.2 GHz + 3x Kryo 585 @ 2.42 GHz + 4x Kryo 585 @ 1.8 GHz GPU: Adreno 650

RAM: 8 GB

Internal memory: 128 or 256 GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable

Cameras: Main rear: 64 MP (f / 1.8) Omnivision OV64B, 1/2 “format Rear ultra-wide angle: 8 MP (f / 2.3) Hynix Hi-846, 1/4 “format, 119 ° field of view Macro rear: 2 MP (f / 2.4) Omnivision OB02B, fixed focus at 4cm Front: 16 MP (f / 2.4), Sony IMX471, 1 / 3.09 “format

Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / GLONASS / Galileo, NFC

Audio: stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging Speed: 80W (SuperDart Charge)

Software: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0

Dimensions: 75.8 x 162.9 x 8.87mm

Weight: 195 g

PHOTO AND VIDEO

As it already was for Neo 2, the photographic sector can be considered the biggest limit of the smartphone . The 64 MP main camera is not too bad, all in all, and thanks to the 2×2 binning (default output 16 MP) it does quite well even when light is scarce, but the absence of optical stabilization makes itself felt in the videos. The 8 MP ultra wide angle and the 2 macro are basically only useful in almost perfect light – and in general you know that the macro is there to “make up the numbers”.

The absence of a telephoto is a further demonstration of the lack of versatility of the device from the zoom point of view. If nothing else, the various software modes (portrait, night, street) guarantee rather satisfactory results and allow you to have some fun. My favorite feature of the camera software is the level , which of course relies on the internal accelerometer / gyroscope. In addition to appearing in the viewfinder, it returns a small haptic feedback when the device is “level”, thus facilitating the taking of straight photos.

On the video side, the main camera reaches a maximum resolution of 4K / 60 FPS. Optical stabilization is missing , and this is a rather important limitation; however, there is a mode called Super Steady which uses particularly aggressive electronic stabilization, but limits the output resolution to 1080p / 60 FPS. In general, the videos are not the best: the sensor is easily put in difficulty by suboptimal lighting conditions, especially as regards color fidelity, while the level of detail is more than convincing. Software aids such as AI enhancement or OmniVision proprietary ones do not work miracles (however, they also limit the output to 1080p60 and cannot be activated at the same time as Super Steady).

Both the auxiliary wide angle and the selfie cam are limited to 1080p / 30 FPS , have too much noise and preserve too little detail. Nice the presence of a “cinema mode” in 20: 9 FHD 24 FPS, in which you can manually set parameters such as ISO, white balance, exposure and much more. Basically it is the analogue of the Pro mode for photos.

CONCLUSIONS

The real problem with the Realme GT Neo 3T is that it is too similar to the Neo 2 , and the price has remained essentially unchanged – 429 € against 449 (for the same memory size, 8 + 128 GB). Furthermore, Neo 2 has already been updated to Android 12, so we are also equal from a software point of view. It could be argued that Neo 3T will be supported a little bit longer, but that is a hypothetical speech that cannot be verified at the moment. Let’s put it this way: if you can find a discounted Neo 2 (although it must be admitted that it is quite difficult today), there is really no reason to prefer a full-price Neo 3T.

Regarding the competition, in this price range (current web price) the market is certainly not poor in alternatives. We leave you the link to the reviews of just some of the alternatives:

In itself, however, as we have said, the smartphone works well. Its strengths are performance, display and autonomy, while it limps a bit on the camera side. It’s fine for mobile gaming enthusiasts who don’t want to spend too much and have no particular needs for photography (but even more so for video). To come back when the right offer arrives .

PROS AND CONS

Almost flagship performance Good 120 Hz Samsung OLED display Excellent battery life and fast charging Haptic feedback

Almost identical to Realme GT Neo 2 Mediocre photographic sector Stereo speakers, but asymmetrical Coarse translations in the UI and bloatware

VOTE: 7