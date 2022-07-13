HomeMobileAndroidRealme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition from tomorrow in Italy...

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition from tomorrow in Italy | Price

Realme GT Neo 3T has already been available in Italy for a month, from tomorrow it will also be in the new guise Dragon Ball Z Edition. The special version was in the air, now it becomes reality: you can buy it directly on the Realme store on eBay with which the brand has entered into a commercial agreement by launching its own official shop. But be careful: the smartphone dedicated to the hugely popular manga series will be available in limited quantities.

The device does not change in substance, the same cannot be said however in the form because it will be Dragon Ball Z branded on the body and in the sales packageas well as having several custom icons and backgrounds. Therefore, all the other characteristics remain unchanged, from 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 display with 120Hz refresh rate up to the mobile platform Snapdragon 870 by Qualcomm.

GT NEO 3T is equipped with a 5,000mAh that recharges from 0 to 50% in just 12 minutes thanks to SuperDart Charge technology from 80W. There is no lack of support for 5G networks, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal memory and a triple rear camera with main sensor from 64MPwhich is flanked by an 8MP ultra wide-angle and a 2MP macro.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

 

OPPO’s roll-up phone can be seen on video showing its operation

  • display: AMOLED 6.62 “FHD +, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling, 397ppi, 1,300nit peak brightness, 5,000,000: 1 contrast, 106% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3 color space, 92.6% screen-to-body
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
  • memory:
    • 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (+ 5GB of virtual expansion)
    • 128 / 256GB internal UFS 3.1
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
  • dual SIM: Yes
  • cooling system: stainless steel steamer Plus
  • fingerprint sensor: optical, integrated into the display
  • audio: 2x speaker, Dolby Atmos
  • OS: realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP, f / 2.45, 1 / 3.09 “sensor, 78 ° FOV, video up to 1080p @ 30fps
    • rear:
      • Main 64MP, f / 1.79, FOV 80.5 °, focal length 25.2mm
      • 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.25, FOV 119 °, focal length 15.7mm
      • 2MP macro (4cm), focal length 21.88mm
      • Street Photography Mode
  • battery: 5.000mAh (2x 2.500mAh), SuperDart at 80W
  • dimensions and weight: 162.9×75.8×8.65mm for 194.5g
  • color: Shade Black

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition will be available in Italy starting tomorrow 8 July on the official store of the brand on eBay:

  • 8 / 256GB: 499.99 euros

