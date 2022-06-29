realme GT NEO 3T: Análisis a fondo y opinión

- Advertisement -

A few days ago, realme introduced the GT NEO 3 series, consisting of: GT NEO 3 150W, GT NEO 3 80W, GT NEO 3T, and GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition .

The realme GT NEO 3T features a 6.6″ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, wide-angle rear camera (64MP, f/1.8) + wide-angle ( 8MP, f/2.3) + macro (8MP, f/2.4), wide-angle front camera (16MP, f/2.5) and 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charge.

The realme GT NEO 3T arrives in Spain with an official price of €429.99 (8/128GB) and €469.99 (8/256GB).

Next, I bring you my in-depth analysis after trying it for a few weeks.

design and construction

The realme GT NEO 3T series has a racing-inspired design, and for the realme GT NEO 3T, the company has adapted the checkered flag elements in its Dash Yellow and Drifting White color variants .

The same does not happen with the Shadow Black variant , which is precisely the one I have tried, since it has a sober dark gray finish on the back. Fortunately, fingerprints are not too marked on its surface.

The phone’s chassis is made of plastic , so it doesn’t feel as premium to the touch and to the eye as other aluminum-built smartphones. The same degree of shock resistance cannot be expected either.

The back, also made of plastic, houses the cameras and the flash on a rectangular module that protrudes slightly from the surface. Since the module is located in a corner, the phone dances slightly when pressing on the screen when it is placed on a flat surface.

If we look at the front, we find a 6.6″ flat screen with the front camera in a hole in the upper left corner. The diameter of the hole is not too big, so it is not annoying.

The bezels surrounding the screen are narrow and symmetrical, although the bottom bezel (commonly known as “the chin”) is slightly thicker than the rest.

Its screen-to-body ratio is 93% according to the company, but 86% according to GSM Arena ‍♂️ .

The company doesn’t refer to any glass protection in the spec sheet, but it does appear on some sites that it incorporates Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the screen. This means that it has some protection against bumps and scratches.

realme GT NEO 3T is 8.65mm thick, but the back is slightly curved on the sides, making it appear thinner than it really is. It weighs 195 grams, so it’s not overly heavy by today’s standards.

The phone has an X-axis linear motor that can be seen in all four directions, providing a pleasant 3D vibration sensation.

Next, we are going to review the different elements that we find on the sides of the phone.

On the right side we find the power button, which has a good feeling to the touch.

On the left side we find two volume buttons.

The upper part of the phone is free of any element.

The bottom of the phone has a USB-C connector, the speaker and the tray for two nanoSIM cards.

Realme has not provided the phone with water protection , although it would be rare to find this protection on smartphones in this price range.

Screen

realme GT NEO 3T has a large 6.6″ AMOLED E4 screen with a 20:9 elongated ratio. The screen resolution is Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), which implies a high pixel density of 398 dpi.

In case you’re wondering what “E4” means in the name of the screen, it refers to Samsung’s latest generation of AMOLED panels. These panels offer a slightly higher maximum brightness and, above all, lower power consumption compared to the previous generation E3.

An attraction of the panel is its 360 Hz sampling rate, as well as its 120 Hz refresh rate.

The 120 Hz refresh rate translates into a smoother viewing experience, especially when moving around the interface or scrolling in applications such as the web browser, Twitter, Instagram or the photo gallery.

A higher refresh rate also implies a higher battery consumption. Luckily, the realme offers three operating modes: normal (60 Hz), high (120 Hz), and automatic selection.

High Rate (120 Hz) and Auto modes are adaptive. This means that content is normally displayed at 120Hz but is reduced to 60Hz if the image remains static for several seconds or when playing certain content such as videos (60Hz).

At this point, I don’t know what the difference is between choosing high rate mode or auto selection.

Some smartphones are more advanced and can reduce the refresh rate to 10 Hz (or even less) if, for example, you are viewing a static image, but in the price segment we are in, realme GT NEO 3T more than complies.

The panel’s sub-pixel array is of the PenTile type , as is usual for OLED panels. This means that the sub-pixels are arranged in a diamond shape with more green sub-pixels than red or blue. Therefore, the effective resolution of the panel is lower than the nominal resolution when the screen displays blue or red colors.

The LCD screens that other phones have have RGB matrices, where the sub-pixels are placed one after the other, in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, so the announced resolution applies equally to the sub-pixels of each colour.

According to the company, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB and Display P3 color spaces . If you’re not familiar with color spaces, sRGB (Rec. 709) is the standard for Android (and the computing world in general), while Display P3 space offers a wider range of colors and is used in the film industry.

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

There is an even wider color space called Rec. 2020 , which covers 76 percent of the spectrum visible to the human eye.

No current panel is capable of displaying this last full color space, instead typically sticking to around 60 percent.

realme GT NEO 3T offers two screen calibration modes: Vivid, Natural and Pro .

The Vivid color mode is activated by default and displays somewhat over-saturated colors, since it activates the DCI P3 color space. Many users prefer vivid colors over realistic colors, so it’s no coincidence that this is the default mode.

Natural color mode displays more true-to-life colors, making it best suited for situations where color fidelity matters: photo and video editing, clothing shopping, and more. In both modes, we can adjust the color temperature to our liking.

Finally, the Pro color mode allows you to choose between a Cinematic mode, which is the DCI P3 display mode, and a Brilliant mode that uses a wider color gamut to display even more vivid colors.

To analyze the quality of the display, I have carried out various tests with the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

As I have mentioned, by default the Intense mode is active , which points to the DCI P3 color gamut (it covers 95% of this color space according to my measurements), so the colors can be seen as oversaturated when using standard apps, since that these normally use the sRGB space.

This mode has an important advantage when using the phone in broad daylight since, in the sun, the colors lose their strength.

In Vivid mode, the average error in color fidelity relative to the DCI P3 gamut is good , 2.9 dE (below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), and the maximum error turns out to be 7.2 AD

The color temperature is 7,259ºK, well above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so a bluish tint can be seen in apps with a white background, such as the browser.

DCI P3 color fidelity Gamut coverage DCI P3 color temperature Results with Vivid display mode

Natural mode is intended to more closely reflect the sRGB gamut, which is commonly used in the smartphone and computer industry.

This is the mode to choose if you’re looking for maximum color fidelity in app and game content according to how the developer designed it — although colors are perceived as duller than with Vivid mode.

With sRGB mode active, the screen covers around 99% of the sRGB gamut. The average error in color fidelity is excellent, only 1.3 dE and the maximum error turns out to be 2.4 dE. The color temperature, 6,500ºK, is simply perfect.

sRGB color fidelity sRGB color gamut color temperature gamma

Results with Natural screen mode



The maximum brightness with the brightness control in manual mode is 468 nits according to my measurements. This brightness value has been measured with 100% of the screen illuminated (known as APL 100%).

In auto brightness mode, when in strong light like the sun, the brightness increases to a maximum of 766 nits . realme speaks of a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, but does not specify with what percentage of the illuminated screen it has achieved that mark.

In the following graph, the maximum brightness is reflected with 100% of the illuminated screen, which is how this parameter is usually measured. Compared to other smartphones (albeit more expensive), the maximum brightness of realme GT NEO 3T is good , although it is far from the flagships.

Viewing angles are wide, although brightness is reduced when viewing the screen from an angle.

This panel is not compatible with HDR content , so you cannot enjoy high dynamic range videos on streaming services like YouTube or Netflix.

In the Display and Brightness settings we find an option called Visual comfort mode , which activates a blue light filter to reduce eye fatigue by limiting the amount of blue light emitted by the screen. This mode can be activated manually, at certain times, or from sunset to sunrise, making it possible to control the intensity of the effect.

Always On Display functionality is also present, so when the phone is not in use the display shows useful information such as the date, time, battery level and notification icons.

always on display

realme has also added a couple of features related to video enhancement: video image refiner, which improves the definition of low-quality videos, and video color enhancer , which expands the color gamut of SDR recordings to HDR for a better visual experience. In both cases, if these functionalities are activated, the battery consumption increases.

Another interesting feature is the possibility to artificially increase video frames from 30 FPS (or less) to 60 or 120 FPS using MEMC. To make use of this functionality, you need to enable the Video Motion Enhancement option.

MEMC (or Motion Estimation Compensation) is an interpolation technique that inserts frames into videos to make them look smoother. Most movies and TV shows are recorded at 24 or 30 FPS, but with MEMC, they can be played back at higher FPS.

An HDR video brightness mode is also present , which increases the brightness of the screen when playing HDR videos at the cost of increasing battery consumption and heating up the phone.

Performance

realme GT NEO 3T arrives with the upper-middle-range processor Snapdragon 870 5G , which was announced in January 2021 as a chip halfway between the Snapdragon 865+, flagship of 2020, and the Snapdragon 888, the most powerful of 2021.

Info: This is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chip

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G is a chip manufactured on a 7nm process. It integrates a “Prime” core that reaches 3.2 GHz, three high-performance ARM Cortex-A77 cores up to 2.42 GHz and four low-power ARM Cortex-A55 cores that reach 1.8 GHz

Compared to the older, similarly featured Snapdragon 865+, the Prime Core runs 100 MHz faster and the GPU clocks slightly faster. Thus, the Snapdragon 870 is slightly faster than the older Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus and falls behind the high-end Snapdragon 888.

The mobile platform integrates a Qualcomm X55 5G modem with support for Sub-5 and mmWave and global 5G bands with a speed of up to 7.5 GBit/s (download).

The integrated GPU is still the Adreno 650 and offers a slightly higher clock speed of 670 MHz.

The integrated Hexagon 698 DSP delivers KI performance of up to 15 TOPS (vs. 7 TOPS on the 855) and still uses a mix of CPU, GPU, HVX, and Tensor cores. The Spectra 480’s ISP has also not changed. The integrated memory controller supports LPDDR5 with up to 2,750 MHz and LPDDR4X with 2,133 MHz.

The phone arrives with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM . It is not a very high amount in these times, but it should be enough for most users who are interested in this phone. It’s also not the fastest type of RAM, although we didn’t expect LPDDR5 in a smartphone in this price range.

The phone features DRE — Dynamic RAM Expansion — technology, thanks to which part of the internal storage can be used as virtual RAM. It is possible to select 2, 3 or 5 GB of additional space.

Access to this functionality is a bit hidden since you have to go to Settings > Device information > RAM . Although I have had it active, I cannot say if the use of this functionality has made any difference, since its operation is invisible.

The phone has 128 or 256 GB of storage, which cannot be stored via micro-SD. The storage is of the UFS 3.1 type, which is up to 3 times faster than UFS 3.0 and consumes less power.

Next, we are going to see the results of the realme GT NEO 3T in various benchmarks , which will give us an idea of ​​the power of this terminal compared to other smartphones.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 653,532 points , a score typical of its chip.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 989/2,603 ​​points in the single/multi-core tests, which are good results.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 13,197 points , which is quite a high value.

On the storage side, the phone performs well in AndroBench tests for read and write speeds.

The realme GT NEO 3T features a steel vapor chamber in addition to an 8-layer structure consisting of a graphene sheet, another vapor chamber, thermal gel, copper foil, gel, silicon film + copper foil and another graphene sheet. realme says that it is the largest cooling surface in a device of the brand with 4,129 mm².

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, performance has dropped by 18% over that period. This means that the performance when running very demanding apps is hardly affected after long periods of use.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved high results.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), it also achieves good results.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has achieved a result in the low range.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

All three games get a stable rate near 60 FPS in Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty , and 71 FPS in Real Racing 3, with peaks up to 120 FPS.

Play FPS (median) FPS stability Min. FPS Min.-Max. %CPU

%GPU

asphalt 9 60 100% 49-61 12% 71% Real Racing 3

71 78% 59-120 8% 47% Call of Duty 60 100% 51-60 19% 52%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “default”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality default

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “medium” and frames per second at “full” speed.

As expected, realme GT NEO 3T has performed well in performance tests , although it clearly falls short of other flagships that cost more money.

In general, the phone moves smoothly and I have not experienced any signs of lag during the time I have tested the phone.

On the connectivity side , it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C 2.0. The USB-C port is OTG compatible, so we can connect a USB key or hard drive to access its storage from the phone. It also has NFC.

The phone is compatible with 5G networks . The SIM compartment offers space for two nano-SIM cards, so you can make use of Dual SIM functionality. Now, it is not compatible with eSIM.

biometric security

realme has incorporated an integrated fingerprint reader under the screen . In my experience, it is quick to unlock the phone.

To unlock the phone, we need to see the illuminated fingerprint logo at the bottom of the screen. Although it is normally off, just pick up the phone so that it lights up and we can place our finger to start unlocking.

Fingerprint recognition occurs by placing your finger on the screen without pressing. During the reading of the fingerprint, an animation is shown on the screen that we can customize by choosing between eight possibilities.

Fingerprint recognition is reliable as long as we place our finger in the correct area. Fortunately, the fingerprint recognition area is quite wide, so it is not necessary to hit the exact spot with your finger. Now, in my opinion, the fingerprint reader is located too low and it is not comfortable to reach it with your finger.

realme incorporates a feature called Quick Launch that allows you to open apps during the unlock process if you keep your finger on the fingerprint sensor until the icons appear. Without lifting your finger, you can slide it to an icon and release it to launch the corresponding function or app.

realme has also incorporated its facial recognition system , which allows us to unlock the phone simply by using our face. Face identification takes place very quickly, allowing us to access the smartphone without having to do anything except look at the phone.

The phone offers an option to illuminate the screen in order to cast light on our face so that recognition can occur even in the dark. It also includes choosing whether we want to stay on the lock screen or go directly to the desktop when the recognition is complete.

Now, we must bear in mind that facial recognition is simply 2D, so it is not as secure as the 3D facial recognition that other devices incorporate and could be fooled by a photo or video. In this regard, realme has added a control that forces your eyes to be open for the phone to unlock.

For this reason, facial recognition is not available for certain sensitive actions such as banking operations or confirming mobile payments.

realme allows you to individually choose whether you want to use face unlock to unlock the device, access password-protected apps, or access the safe.

Drums

The realme GT NEO 3T battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh , which is more than enough for its 6.6″ screen and its hardware.

According to the company, this battery provides 29 hours of phone calls, 26 hours of video playback, and 88 hours of music playback.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

Info: How we carry out autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in battery consumption, it is important to calibrate the screens with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account, and in this test, absurd values ​​are sometimes seen.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be performed with the screen calibrated at 200 nits for the results to be comparable. This is how we carry out the autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work 3.0 tests the autonomy of the terminal when performing a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photographs, editing videos and data manipulation.

In testing, I’ve gotten an impressive 13 hours and 43 minutes with the screen refresh rate set to Auto. When setting the screen to high frequency (120 Hz), the autonomy is 13 hours and 45 minutes, and when setting it to normal frequency (60 Hz) it increases to 14 hours and 12 minutes.

On a day-to-day basis, the autonomy of the phone is very good and you should have no problem holding it for a day and a half or even more, if you don’t play regularly.

In the Battery section, we find a Save energy button that proposes actions to reduce battery consumption. In my case, it has suggested me to disable some battery consuming apps and disable GPS.

It also offers a power saving mode that optionally reduces screen brightness, changes the screen auto-off time to 15 seconds, disables background sync, and reduces the screen refresh rate.

It is possible to indicate that the energy saving mode is deactivated when the battery exceeds 90% charge. It is also possible to set the power saving mode to activate automatically when a certain battery level is reached.

Another option is super battery saving mode which reduces system performance and only allows you to run a limited number of applications simultaneously.

realme offers a setting called optimize battery usage that automatically optimizes apps that are draining the battery in the background. Another feature called Quick App Freeze automatically freezes inactive apps so they don’t drain battery power and you can’t send or receive messages or read phone information.

We also find the optimized standby functionality with three options: ultra standby mode (with the screen off, some apps are closed in the background to reduce battery consumption and, in fact, consumption is reduced even more if it is inactive), balanced mode (consumes less battery and reduces notifications when you sleep) and off .

realme GT NEO 3T features 80W Dart fast charging and unlike other smartphones, the company has included a fast charger in the box so you can quickly charge the battery.

As you can see in the graph below, the loading time is very short. The entire charging process takes 38 minutes , so it’s very fast. The charging process is fairly linear, with 50% being achieved in around 15 minutes.

Finally, realme has incorporated the optimized overnight charging. To reduce battery aging, the phone memorizes the daily charging routine so you can control the charging speed at night to prevent overcharging.

Interface and functionalities

realme GT NEO 3T runs Android 12 , and on top of the operating system, realme has incorporated its own realme UI 3.0 customization layer.

With realme UI 3.0, the company has tried to achieve a more expressive design, a better organized item layout, and a smoother interface experience.

For starters, the icons have been revamped thanks to a new 3D design . The outline adds weight, and a semi-transparent technique is used for a more modern design to show through. Thus, the design of the icons is more colorful and three-dimensional. Compared to realme UI 2.0, a wider color palette has been incorporated to suit the taste of young people.

realme UI 3.0

realmeUI 3.0 features a layout that provides a greater sense of space throughout the site . The size of the title, as well as the contrast of symbols and text, have been increased to visually highlight the most important elements.

Animations have been optimized to provide a smoother experience thanks to the AI ​​animation engine. realme also offers floating window 2.0 that you can customize for different multitasking uses.

Another cool feature is Smart Sidebar, which offers quick access to some of your favorite apps. The system allows you to adjust the position of the sidebar.

floating window split screen Sidebar

Split screen and floating window

Thanks to memory compression , overall app launch performance is improved by 13% and battery life is extended by 12%.

The Always On Display also offers more customization options. Simply upload a photo and enjoy a unique screen with the silhouette of the person, as we saw in its day at OnePlus.

realme UI 3.0 allows users to view app permissions visually, as well as a list of app permissions and extensive information about the usage of certain apps. The company has also added a new approximate location option.

Although they are not new, realme offers some interesting features such as App Cloner that allows you to log in with two different accounts in the same app at the same time.

This is useful for apps that don’t allow you to set up multiple accounts. Unfortunately, this functionality does not allow you to select any app, but only some such as Messenger, Skype, Facebook, Twitter, Google Pay, Telegram or WhatsApp.

Another functionality related to privacy is Safe , which allows you to keep photos, videos, music and any other content away from outside eyes. realme allows you to protect access to this content using a PIN or fingerprint.

If we only want to restrict access to one or more apps, we can make use of Application Lock , which allows us to protect access to an application by means of a PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition. It is even possible to hide the app icon on the home screen and app drawer. For it to appear, it is necessary to enter a numeric code with the pound sign at the beginning and at the end (for example, #123456#) on the telephone dialer’s numeric keypad.

realme offers a feature called Clone Phone that allows you to quickly transfer all data saved on your old phone (including photos, contacts, and apps) to your new phone.

If you have kids around, you’ll appreciate a feature called Kid’s Space that lets you restrict access to a few apps, limit usage time, and control what kind of settings changes kids can make on the phone.

realme incorporates Do Not Disturb functionality , which puts the phone in silent mode (without vibrations) at certain times/days.

It is also possible to allow notifications (from any app, filtering is not possible), messages or calls from certain contacts, mute multimedia content, as well as not mute a second call from the same number within a 3-minute interval. What is not possible is that this mode is activated automatically based on calendar events.

In the absence section, realme does not provide a desktop-like interface in the style of Samsung’s DeX or Huawei’s EMUI Desktop.

When it comes to enjoying games, realme includes a feature called Game Space. This feature improves gaming performance by allocating more hardware resources to the game (at the cost of decreased battery life and increased heat), limiting background applications’ network access to improve latency when gaming network, and prevent automatic brightness adjustments.

It also allows you to activate a distraction-free game mode , which blocks game tools, gesture navigation, quick settings, notifications, calls and alarms.

Three performance modes can be selected:

GT mode , which improves CPU and GPU performance, but increases battery consumption.

Balanced mode , which maintains a balance between performance and battery consumption.

Low Power Mode , which reduces the visual quality of games to decrease battery consumption.

The Games Space functionality is designed for gamers

During games, you can swipe from the top left corner to the center to open the Game Space settings quickly, as well as open the Messenger, Discord or WhatsApp app in a small window without leaving the game.

You can block incoming calls, display bullet notifications, or block notifications to prevent pop-up notifications from appearing at the top of the screen. It offers a touch optimization option , which allows you to adjust touch and swipe sensitivity, as well as prevent unintentional touches, block screenshot or split-screen gestures.

realme also allows you to record the screen during games including the sound of the system and the microphone, as well as the image of the front camera and the presses on the screen. You can also pause recordings and resume them later.

The realme Lab section offers some experimental features:

Dual mode audio, which allows you to connect a Bluetooth headset and a wired headset at the same time.

Sleep capsule, which restricts the use of the phone to rest and sleep better.

Heart rate measurement, which makes use of the fingerprint sensor to measure the pulse.

Lastly, in terms of bloatware , unfortunately the realme GT NEO 3T comes with some pre-installed third-party apps like Facebook, TikTok, Amazon or LinkedIn.

Multimedia

realme GT NEO 3T offers stereo sound as it has two speakers: one at the bottom of the smartphone, to the right of the USB Type-C charging connector, and another at the top edge of the screen.

The sound is not completely symmetrical, as the bottom speaker sounds louder than the front speaker.

The sound that is emitted has a fairly powerful volume, although at maximum volume level the sound sounds quite shrill.

As usual in smartphones, a greater richness of tones is missed, especially in the bass, due to the small size of its speakers.

realme has not included the 3.5mm jack , so you will have to resort to a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter or use USB-C / Bluetooth headphones.

realme GT NEO 3T supports Dolby Atmos sound, which should bring more depth to the sound.

As for audio codecs, it is compatible with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, IDAC and IHDC.

realme GT NEO 3T allows you to apply various sound effects: Smart (recognizes the situation and applies the optimal sound effects), Theater/Cinema , Game , and Music .

Similarly, it is also possible to adapt the sound to four situations: indoors (when there is not much noise), on the move (ideal for places with a lot of noise and people), traveling (for public transport) and flight (for enjoying entertainment during a flight).

realme uses its own Music app as the default music player. This app organizes music into four tabs: Songs, Artist, Albums, and Playlists .

It is a fairly simple player, without the possibility of downloading covers or song lyrics. It is also not possible to play music stored on an external device (such as a NAS drive) or a cloud service.

Music app Music app Music app Music app

When viewing photos, realme GT NEO 3T uses its own Photos application that displays all the images stored on the phone and allows you to edit them.

This app is capable of creating memories (videos) from photos taken at the same place/date and can identify people in the photos that you can name to later search by person.

Both of these actions occur in the background when the phone is connected to power with the screen turned off.

Photo Apps Photo Apps Photo Apps Photo Apps

Video playback is good and the phone is able to play compatible files smoothly thanks to its processor.

I’ve tried playing some 1080p videos, both encoded with both H.264 and the more modern and efficient HEVC (H.265), and all four played smoothly.

You can also enjoy streaming services like YouTube or Netflix on the big screen of your smartphone. Of course, it has the necessary library to obtain Widevine L1 certification and I have verified that it is capable of playing YouTube content in HDR, but not on Netflix.

Camera

realme GT NEO 3T has a triple rear camera:

64 MP (1/2.0″, 0.7µm) wide-angle main camera (25mm) with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF

8 MP (1/4.0″, 1.12µm) ultra wide angle camera (119º) with f/2.3 aperture

2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

In this set of cameras, there are some important absences. For one thing, the main camera lacks optical stabilization, so expect poorer low-light performance. On the other hand, the telephoto camera is missing, although that would have significantly increased the price of the smartphone.

The camera offers a Pro mode that allows you to modify various parameters such as white balance, focus, exposure time and ISO sensitivity. It is also possible to save images in RAW format.

Main camera (wide angle)

Starting with the main camera, Realme has incorporated a 64 MP sensor, although by default the photos are taken at 16 MP using pixel binning technology that combines 4 pixels in 1 to reduce noise and improve performance in low light conditions. light.

It is possible to activate a 64MP super high resolution mode , which allows shooting at the full resolution of the sensor.

Below, we can see an example of the same photo taken at 16 and 64 MP, as well as a crop of both. With more pixels, the image looks sharper.

64MP 16MP 64MP (crop) 16MP (crop)

The main camera offers good image quality in good light conditions, as we can see in the following photographs.

The phone captures good quality images with a good amount of detail. Colors are vivid but not exaggerated, except for a few occasions — for example, when taking pictures of vegetation, the colors look slightly oversaturated. The dynamic range is wide and the exposure is correct.

Photographs taken in good light conditions

At night, the image quality worsens as the lack of optical stabilization takes its toll. Even with everything, the images are perfectly usable, as can be seen in these examples.

Images look sharp, with a good amount of detail, even in dark areas. The exposure is right on point and the light sources look good with no flare. The colors also look quite vivid.

Pictures taken in low light conditions

realme has a Night mode , which increases the sharpness of the image, reduces noise and slightly modifies the color tone. Dynamic range is also improved, with brighter shadows without blown-out highlights.

This mode requires several seconds to capture, so it is significantly slower than normal Photo mode. Next, we can see some examples.

Photo mode night mode Photo mode night mode Photo mode night mode

Photo mode and Night mode with wide angle camera

realme has incorporated an AI scene recognition system that adjusts some photo parameters (for example, color saturation) to improve the image. When activated, the camera interface indicates the name of the scene it has recognized.

My advice is to use it carefully as the resulting images can look too artificial as it tends to make the colors much more vivid.

ultra wide angle camera

The next camera is the ultra wide-angle camera , which boasts an 8MP resolution, a fairly limited f/2.3 aperture, and lacks optical stabilization.

An ultra wide angle camera provides great versatility when capturing landscape or architectural photos. Personally I find this type of lens very useful as they allow you to take much more spectacular and creative photographs than the normal camera.

Compared to the main camera, a loss of sharpness and dynamic range is noticeable, but the result is still very valid. Although these types of cameras often produce photos with dull colors, realme’s ultra wide-angle camera presents vivid colors, in line with those of the main camera.

Below, we can see some examples of photographs taken during the day.

Although with an ultra wide angle lens it is more difficult for the photo to come out blurred, its limited aperture and the lack of stabilization mean that this camera is not designed for taking photos at night, as can be seen in some of the following captures.

Night mode is also available with the ultra wide-angle camera and can significantly improve image quality. The dynamic range is clearly higher and quite a bit of detail is preserved, although greater sharpness is missing.

Photo mode night mode Photo mode night mode

Photo mode and Night mode with ultra wide angle camera

macro camera

Finally, we have the macro camera that allows you to take pictures at a distance of about 4 centimeters.

Its sensor with a low resolution of 2MP and a limited aperture of f/2.4 means that the image quality is not great and, in addition, the result is quite similar to what we would get by taking the same photo with the main camera and cropping the central 2MP. In my opinion, it is an expendable camera.

Here are some examples of photos taken with the macro lens.

Photographs with the macro camera

Portrait mode

realme GT NEO 3T is capable of taking pictures in Portrait mode by detecting the outline of the person we want to photograph using a depth camera with a monochrome sensor.

Unfortunately, Portrait mode only allows you to adjust the depth of field during the capture, but not afterwards, so we take a chance that the crop will work.

Portrait mode uses the main wide-angle camera, so the face tends to look distorted, with a prominent nose, especially if you get up close for a close-up. Other smartphones allow you to activate a 2X zoom mode that, even though it is a crop, helps you not have to get so close to the person.

Below, we can see several example portraits and, if we zoom in on any of them, we can see that it does a good job of separating the person from the background , even in the hair area.

Here are some examples of photos taken in Portrait mode:

Photos taken in Portrait mode

Frontal camera

The front camera has a 16MP (1/3.0″, 1.0µm) sensor with f/2.5 aperture that offers a beauty mode that allows us to smooth the skin, increase/reduce the size of the face, retouch the chin, enlarge the eyes, reduce the nose, etc. An interesting aspect of the front camera is that it can illuminate the screen to illuminate our face and be able to take selfies in low light conditions.

Although it does not have autofocus, the image quality is correct. The captures offer a good sharpness, as we can see in these example selfies, although its wide angle (26 mm) makes the faces captured up close look deformed with a fisheye, with a nose larger than reality.

One aspect that I liked is that the front camera offers HDR , so the background is still visible even though it’s brightly lit. On other smartphones, the background becomes a large white spot if you are backlit (which is usually the case so as not to go out with your eyes half closed).

selfie

The front camera also allows you to take selfies with Portrait mode , which offers a very successful result when it comes to separating the subject from the background.

Selfie with Portrait effect on

Video recording

realme GT NEO 3T can record video at up to 4K resolution at 60fps with the main camera, but only 1080p at 30fps with the ultra-wide camera.

Below we can see some videos captured by the phone, which offers a good and stable image quality during the day, but very dark at night.

Videos recorded with the main camera



voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out , the quality of the voice during the calls is correct and I have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

Price

The realme GT NEO 3T arrives in Spain with an official price of €429.99 (8/128GB) and €469.99 (8/256GB), but you can find good deals on Amazon .

If you are a Dragon Ball lover, the realme GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition ( €499.99 ) is made for you as it has a box, a design and a theme inspired by the popular series.h

Another good alternative within the family is the realme GT NEO 3 ( €599 ), which has a 6.7″ 120 Hz AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensiry 8100 processor, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB UFS 3.1, cameras rear wide angle (50MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (8MP, f/2.3 + macro (2MP, f/2.4), front camera (16MP, f/2.5), and 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charge .

realme GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition

Conclusions

The design of the realme GT NEO 3T is inspired by the checkered flag of car racing, at least in its white and yellow color variants, since the shadow black color that I have tried has a much more sober dark gray finish.

It is not a very bulky device, but it is not one of the thinnest and lightest you can find either, since its thickness reaches 8.65 mm and its weight is 195 grams. This is quite a hefty weight for a device with a plastic chassis and rear cover.

The front is occupied by a 6.6″ screen with a hole for the front camera in the upper left corner .

The frames surrounding the screen are as narrow as you would expect on a phone in this price range, with the bottom one (the “chin”) being a bit thicker.

The phone has an AMOLED E4 panel with FullHD + resolution , which implies an abundant pixel density of 398 dpi.

The screen offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, so the contents scroll very smoothly.

In addition, there is an automatic mode that adjusts the rate to the most appropriate, 60 or 120 Hz, depending on the content displayed. However, the frequency does not drop below 60 Hz, so battery consumption is not as low as in other smartphones that can drop to 10 Hz or less.

The display’s color fidelity is good, both in Natural mode (vs. sRGB gamut) and Vivid mode (vs. DCI P3 gamut).

The maximum brightness of the screen, 766 nits, is correct, although it is far from what other high-end smartphones obtain, which on the other hand are much more expensive.

realme has included the Ambient Display, which turns on the screen when a notification arrives, as well as the Always On Display , which allows the time, date, battery, and notification icons to be displayed permanently on the screen.

The phone incorporates a fingerprint reader under the screen, which allows you to unlock the phone just by placing your finger on it. This reader is reliable when it comes to identifying the fingerprint and the unlocking process is fast.

realme has also incorporated facial recognition that, again, is very fast when it comes to identifying us, although it is not as secure a system as the fingerprint when it comes to 2D recognition.

In terms of hardware, realme GT NEO 3T with the upper-middle-range Snapdragon 870 5G chip, a chip that was introduced in early 2021. This chip is halfway between the Snapdragon 865+, flagship of 2020, and the Snapdragon 888, the most powerful of 2021.

This chip is accompanied by 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM , which should be enough to keep a large number of open apps in memory. realme has incorporated the possibility of using part of the storage as virtual RAM to add up to 5 GB, although to tell the truth, it is difficult to say if it makes a difference on a day-to-day basis since its operation is invisible.

We also find 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is very fast. Unfortunately, it cannot be expanded via micro-SD, as it only has space for two nanoSIM cards.

In benchmarks, realme GT NEO 3T has achieved average scores in all tests , as expected given its hardware. On a day-to-day basis, it moves with acceptable fluidity , without stoppages or long waiting times when opening apps or switching between tasks.

In terms of graphics, I’ve been able to measure fairly stable rates of 60 FPS or more in Asphalt 9 , Call of Duty and Real Racing 3 , so the experience when playing is excellent.

It is worth mentioning that realme incorporates a Game mode that allows us to concentrate better in our games (for example, by deactivating notifications and incoming calls) and even increase the performance of the device while we play.

realme GT NEO 3T comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery which is more than enough for a smartphone with a screen of its size.

In the battery test, the smartphone has achieved quite very good results. and, on a day-to-day basis, you should have no problem lasting a day and a half or even more on a single charge.

realme incorporates fast charging at 80 W, which is capable of charging 100% of the battery in less than 40 minutes, so it is really fast.

realme GT NEO 3T has two speakers that offer stereo sound. The phone sounds reasonably good, although stronger bass is missing.

Unfortunately, realme hasn’t included a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you’ll have to use either USB-C or Bluetooth headphones. It also does not include FM radio.

In the aspect of connectivity, realme GT NEO 3T comes with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 2.0 and 5G connectivity with Dual SIM support . In addition, it has NFC for mobile payments.

In the photographic section, realme GT NEO 3T has a triple rear camera made up of a wide angle camera (64MP, f / 1.8), ultra wide angle (8MP, f / 2.3) and macro (2MP, f / 2.4). They miss a telephoto camera, although these would have increased the price of the set.

In good light conditions, the images taken by the main camera (wide angle) are good, but in low light conditions, the lack of optical stabilization and the small size of the sensor causes noise to appear. In any case, the result is quite acceptable and, thanks to the night mode, usable captures are achieved.

Of course, the phone supports a Portrait mode, blurring the background of the image quite accurately. Portrait mode uses the wide-angle camera without any type of zoom, so it is necessary to move away a little from the subject to be photographed so that the face does not look deformed and the nose looks very large.

The ultra-wide camera has a limited resolution and aperture, so while daytime shots are very decent, they’re virtually unusable at night, even when using Night mode.

The macro camera has limited resolution and is in my opinion an expendable lens as the result is similar to zooming in with the main camera and cropping.

The camera app offers a Pro mode (main camera only) with plenty of manual control options and the ability to shoot in Extra HD mode, which captures photos using the full resolution of the sensor.

As for video recording, you can record at 4K resolution at 60 fps with the main camera, and 1080p at 30 fps with the front camera.

The front camera has a 16MP sensor with an f /2.5 aperture and offers acceptable quality, although its wide viewing angle makes the face appear somewhat deformed if you don’t move your hand far enough away. This camera also offers the functionality of Portrait mode, which offers a good result.

At the software level, realme GT NEO 3T arrives with Android 12 and, above it, the Realme UI 3.0 customization layer, which is the same layer as OPPO’s ColorOS.

This layer adds a number of added features such as granular app permissions, multi-account app cloning, screen off gestures, smart sidebar, app lock, secure keyboard, hide apps on desktop, and a safe for protect files.

The phone comes with a lot of bloatware, with almost a dozen pre-installed apps, which can at least be uninstalled.

The realme GT NEO 3T arrives in Spain with an official price of €429.99 (8/128GB) and €469.99 (8/256GB), but you can find good deals on Amazon .

Is it worth buying the realme GT NEO T? If you are looking for a smartphone with a good screen, stereo sound, solid performance and a very competent battery, realme GT NEO 3T is a good option, although it cannot compete in design and cameras with more expensive smartphones.

The best:

Design with reasonably narrow bezels around the screen.

AMOLED E4 screen with good sharpness, wide color gamut and 120 Hz refresh rate that adapts to the content displayed.

Good performance thanks to the Snadpragon 870 chip, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1287256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

realme UI 3.0 software with features that extend Android features: app cloning, app encryption, screen gestures, safe, hide apps, games space, etc.

Integrated fingerprint reader under the screen that unlocks the phone quickly, as well as 2D facial recognition.

Dual SIM support with 5G connectivity.

NFC support.

Excellent autonomy and fast charge at 80W with charger included in the box

stereo speakers

Worst:

Chassis and rear cover made of plastic, while other rivals use more sophisticated materials.

Camera quality can be improved in low light conditions due to the absence of optical stabilization.

No microSD card.

No water resistance.