Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first smartphone with 150W charging: from 0 to 50% in 5 minutes

Nobody like him: Realme GT Neo 3 it will be smartphone with the fastest charging of all. The company, during its event at the Mobile World Congress 2022, wanted to offer a tasty preview of one of its next devices, of which we have already seen some first images thanks to the TENAA certification that emerged last week, and a symptom of a launch imminent.

And so Realme decided to turn the spotlight on150W Ultra Dart Charge, a technology that will make it possible to take a further step forward in terms of charging speed. If with Dart Charge and SuperDart Charge Realme had already achieved the goal of a full charge in 35 minutes, with Ultra Dart Charge it sinks the pedal in the first part of the charging process: and so are the smartphones that will be equipped with this solution, such as Realme GT Neo 3 (who will be the first to adopt it) will be able to pass from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes.

ULTRA DART CHARGING ARCHITECTURE: WHAT IT IS

Realme also introduced theUltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA), which it defines as a “technical breakthrough” in the field: it is in fact the first charging architecture in the world capable of supporting charging powers between 100W – 200W with three important technological advances such as speed, safety and battery life.

The flagship of the UDCA, as anticipated, is the possibility of offering the fastest charging speed in the world thanks to the use of Multi Boost charging solutions to increase the flow of current, allowing the smartphone to be recharged more quickly. .

Realme points out that UDCA is not only fast, but also has other qualities, and offers guarantees in terms of safety And battery life helping the smartphone to keep the temperature at an ideal level during the lightning-fast charging process thanks to an algorithm in charge of keeping it below 43 ° C.

And so users can continue to use the smartphone by playing or watching videos without worrying about potential risks.

But in addition to protecting users, UDCA also protects the battery from the stress of such fast charging. If speed is normally a factor that is detrimental to the health of the batteries over time, in fact, Realme ensures that after more than 1,000 complete charge cycles the UDCA is capable of preserving 80% of the original battery capacity.