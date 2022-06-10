Realme GT Neo 3 review: impressive recharge, it only takes 15 minutes

Realme is increasingly confirming itself as an important player on the smartphone market and now that we are in the middle of 2022 it has already collected a large array of products. The Chinese house has grown a lot in the last 2 years, thanks in particular to the GT series, capable of distinguishing itself for an excellent value for money, now three new components of the series arrive that have the aim of pushing further on the accelerator.

In particular, in today’s review we deal with the best equipped, Realme GT Neo 3 150W , which stands out for having an incredibly fast charging of 150 Watts . In reality, every consideration will also be valid for the Realme GT Neo 3 80W , between the two changes the charging speed and the size of the battery (4500 mAh and 5000 mAh). The points of interest, however, do not stop there, the improvement compared to the previous generation is important, as is the significant increase on the list price, while the overlap with the other devices of the house begins to be felt. Within the review of Realme GT Neo 3 we deepen all these aspects.

INDEX

#DESIGN AND BUILDING QUALITY

#DISPLAY

#SOFTWARE

#EXPERIENCE OF USE

# CAMERAS AND VIDEOS

#IN CONCLUSION

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

The design of Realme GT Neo 3 is inspired by the world of motorsport , we tried the Nitro Blue color reminiscent of the Dodge Viper, then there is a white version with black stripes ( Sprint White ) perfect for Juventus and a more traditional black ( Asphalt Black ). In all cases the back cover has a matte finish and is made of glass. Polycarbonate instead for the frame, in blue color for the Nitro, black instead for the other two models.

The perceived build quality is very good , the couplings are impeccable and the attention to some details such as the click of the keys or the precision of the vibration motor further improve the first impact with the device. Too bad for the absence of a certification of resistance to water and dust.

Ergonomics in general is not bad at all, the smartphone is a bit slippery but in the package you will already find a rather nice cover in transparent smoked tpu, the weight of 188 grams is an excellent result considering the 5000 mAh battery (for the 80W model). The dimensions are 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm, therefore it is a large but still manageable smartphone, thanks to particularly optimized frames around the 6.7-inch display in 20: 9.

DISPLAY

The Realme GT Neo 3 display is 6.7-inch OLED and FullHD + resolution in 20: 9 , the refresh rate reaches 120 Hz , while the protection is provided by a Gorilla Glass 5. You will find a plastic film pre-applied at the factory. , in any case by removing it, the oleophobic treatment turns out to be of very good workmanship.

Realme has paid some attention to this component, the level is much higher than the previous models of the series and in general compared to what is found in the mid-range of the market . Just think of the 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and the accuracy of the calibration with a JNCD value of about 0.4 and a depth of 10 bits, for over a billion colors reproduced. There are also various software functions to further customize the colors with 5 different preloaded profiles and further possibilities for adjusting the white point.

The readability outdoors is also good in direct sunlight, we emphasize that the brightness sensor works precisely as well as the proximity sensor.

SOFTWARE

The smartphone arrives on the market with the latest version of the customized interface of the house, the Realme UI 3.0 , based on Android 12. At the time of the test, the security patches are updated in March 2022. We are faced with a software that is now tested and highly appreciated, full of functions and very customizable in graphics, with the characteristic of always guaranteeing good stability and a convincing finish regarding bugs and malfunctions. Realme ensures 3 versions of Android and 4 years of security patches , Realme GT Neo 3 therefore has several updates in front of it, that’s fine.

As far as security is concerned, we have a very fast release with a fingerprint reader integrated in the display, moreover positioned in an ergonomic way very low compared to most smartphones, there is also the release with face recognition. Remaining in the field of security and privacy, there are several interesting software features: system clone allows you to create a complete private space within the system in which to install apps, save files, photos, videos, etc., the private space can be reached with a password unlock previously set. Without resorting to the clone space, it is still possible to hide apps from the drawer, block their opening with a password, or insert certain files in a password-protected safe.

Finally, no problem with regards to the reproduction of streaming multimedia files which will always take place at the maximum resolution available, the smartphone in fact enjoys the Widevine level 1 certification.

EXPERIENCE OF USE

One of the most interesting aspects of Realme GT Neo 3 is the presence of the new SoC Mediatek 8100 , a high-end processor from the Chinese manufacturer that increasingly manages to convince in the presence of Qualcomm. From Realme they let it be known that the game is even played against the Snapdragon 888, compared to which this Mediatek manages to increase the performance in multi-core by 44% and the efficiency of the GPU by 35%. The octa – core architecture is built on a 5 nm production process by TSMC , the frequencies go up to 2.85 GHz for the 4 performance cores (Cortex A78), the GPU is a Mali-G610 MC6.

In short, we are faced with a smartphone with bodywork in terms of performance , capable of easily supporting demanding workloads and prolonged gaming sessions. A bit like we saw on the Realme GT 2 Pro, there is a full-bodied dissipation system composed of a multilayer plate that includes copper sheets, a gel patented by Realme, graphene and stainless steel. Think that compared to the Realme GT Neo 2 the dissipation capacity is more than doubled.

To assist the main processor there is then a second chip that deals exclusively with the management of the content framerate . This allows to lighten the load on the GPU and to obtain frame interpolation effects for multimedia content and for games.

To complete the technical features there is a lot of memory, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the only cut provided for our country.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

We arrive at the highlight of the plate, Realme GT Neo 3 is proposed in two variants: 150 Watt and 80 Watt which correspond precisely to the speed with which they can recharge thanks to the powerful power supply included in the package. The 150 Watt model recharges from 0 to 50% in 5 minutes (five!) And reaches 100% in 15 minutes , in this case the battery is 4500 mAh. The 80 Watt model however reaches 100% in 32 minutes and charges a 5000 mAh battery module.

Before going into the details of charging it is worth pointing out that the power supply is quite small and that it has been designed to be used with all Realme devices, regardless of the power they are able to draw.

Realme GT Neo 3 150 Watt has a battery divided into two 2250 mAh modules (4500 mAh total) that are recharged at the same time thanks to the Ultra Dart Charge charging system. The dedicated internal chipset monitors the charging process through 38 security levels that allow you to complete the charging without any risk, in this regard there is the certification of a third party such as TUV Rheinland. Realme also makes it known that the battery efficiency will remain above 80% up to over 1600 charge and discharge cycles.

We have not had the opportunity to try the 80 Watt version with 5000 mAh of battery, instead on the 150 Watt model we can be more than satisfied. The software and energy optimization of the Mediatek 8100 make it possible to arrive in the evening without problems, with about 6 and a half hours of active display.

AUDIO E MULTIMEDIA

Realme GT Neo 3 relies on a dual system speaker with Dolby Atmos , powerful and also quite deep. Unfortunately, the 3.5 mm audio jack is not present, even if the experience is well compensated by the Bluetooth version 5.3 capable of conveying audio in high resolution. It should also be noted that both speakers are also used in speakerphone.

TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY

In this smartphone Realme has also carefully taken care of the connectivity part, in addition to 5G support (no mmWave), there is WiFi in version 6 and an NFC chip that enjoy a particular arrangement of the antennas. As for the NFC, traditional antennas have been adopted to expand the sensitive area to 360 degrees on the entire upper part of the device, for a payment it will therefore be enough to approximate the phone to the pos to activate the reading.

About WiFi Realme adopts a technology called Wireless Burst that allows you to avoid interference between Bluetooth and WiFi, maximizing the yield of both connections.

Regarding the telephone signal, there is nothing particular to report, reception is more than good even in poorly covered areas , a virtual slot for eSIM is not available, while the drawer supports two cards in nano format.

CAMERAS AND VIDEOS

On the photographic sector we are doing quite well , compared to previous generations of Realme GT there has been a step forward, but certainly, considering the list price, Realme GT Neo 3 does not shine. Consider that the hardware equipment is the same as the Realme 9 Pro Plus, a product with a significantly lower starting price.

The main camera is a classic 50 MP Sony IMX766 with optical stabilization , then we find an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro.

A little as mentioned several times, this package allows you to take great photos with the 50 MP lens , both day and night. Using only the main camera you can take away a lot of satisfaction, but that’s not enough because the quality drops drastically with the 8 MP ultrawide camera , while the 2 MP macro does more than anything else. For a product worth over 600 euros, we now expect something more.

Selfies are discrete, the camera is 16 MP, it suffers a little from high and low lights but in favorable situations it performs well.

Video so-so, the stabilization is not the best but you get to 4K at 60 fps to satisfy even the lovers of high definition.

IN CONCLUSION

Realme GT Neo 3 150 W arrives on the Italian market with a list price of 699 Euros for the only memory cut 12/256 GB , will be available from June 15 and will be accompanied by a launch promo until June 22, which includes 50 euros discount.

Realme GT Neo 3 80 Watt stands at 599 Euros and it too will be launched in promo for 549 Euros until 22 June.

Let’s go with some conclusive considerations: there is little to discuss about the quality of the product , it is very pleasant to use, very fast, with a very good autonomy and a well-made software, with the plus of very fast charging. At 699 Euros, however, the competition is intense, already within the same house, with the Realme GT 2 Pro which is found more and more often around the same figure and offers a better overall endowment. The Realme GT 2 is also always valid, with almost overlapping technical characteristics with the exception of the Snapdragon 888 and the 65 Watt recharge, he buys steadily on 549 Euros. Realme, are you sure they are not starting to be too many and all very similar?

Between the two GT Neo 3, 80 Watt and 150 Watt we undoubtedly recommend the first : autonomy is even better, recharging remains very fast and you have to sacrifice 4 GB of RAM which are not a big problem since there are still available. 8. On the other hand, there are 100 Euros less on the price list which is always handy.

Hardware Realme GT Neo 3 Realme GT Neo 3 review: impressive charging, it only takes 15 minutes

Very fast charging. Excellent performance . Careful design

Just enough videos No wireless charging High list price

FINAL VOTE: 7.5