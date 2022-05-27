Realme GT Neo 3 in China in Naruto Edition, but the news arrives in Italy: clue?

Realme continues to put meat on the fire in view of the European launch of GT Neo 3the smartphone from amazing charging which in China was made official in March. And it is curious that the company has also chosen to communicate to Italian enthusiasts that a special edition will be available in the motherland – “the first in the world”points out – aimed at Naruto fans: that will also arrive in our part, at the time of presentation in the Old Continent? In other circumstances we would not even have asked ourselves the question, but the press release in Italian that we have received creates some doubts.

We will find out “very early”to quote the company when addressing the issue of European availability of the Realme GT Neo 3 series. Il design rear of the special edition is inspired by the outfit of the protagonist in the series Naruto Shippuden. And in fact the primary color is orange which is combined with matte black and metallic gray. The metal rear surface of the smartphone is embellished with a defined texture “micro 3D” can offer a 3D effect to the naked eye, reminiscent of the classic headband worn by Naruto.

Realme for its special edition dedicated to Naruto wanted to take care of every detail. Thus the camera group, slightly raised from the rear surface, is inserted in a silver plate with the Realme and Naruto logos, and then there are the interface customizationsat the Realme UI: special themes and backgrounds, and the reproduction of the protagonist using the “Rasengan” and the five basic elements at the start of the 150 watt UltraDart super fast charging.

Finally, the packaging of sale could not be – and is not – the same as the standard version. That of the special edition of Realme GT 3 Neo is inspired by the Naruto scroll, contains a pin in the shape of the Hidden Leaf village logo and then there are special accessories such as the themed case and the 33 W Realme 3 Pro power bank 10,000 mAh Fast Charging.

As anticipated at the beginning, Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition, at least for the moment, will be available for pre-order only in China in the only variant foreseen by 12 + 256 GB of memory at 2,799 yuan (the same as the equivalent standard variant), about 389 euros at the current exchange rate. When fully operational it will cost the equivalent of 430 euros.

REALME GT NEO 3 NARUTO EDITION – SPECIFICATIONS