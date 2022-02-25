Realme GT Neo 3 at the call of the first rumor: the OIS arrives

The first indiscretion on Realme GT Neo 3 bears the signature of OnLeakswhich passed a high resolution render to zollege.in. The most evident aesthetic novelty that the company should introduce on the successor of GT Neo 2 concerns the camera group, that is one of the few elements left to the designers to differentiate one proposal from another, of the same range or of the competition.

Big news in sight for those who were close to the photographic skills of the predecessor (which we told you in detail last November): you can see it from the render, even before reading the specifications of the rumors that on Realme GT Neo 3 there will be a renewed wide-angle camera (from 50 instead of 64 MP) with the contribution – decisive in motion or in precarious light conditions – of the optical image stabilization (OIS).

Also changes the disposition of the same, for a group of cameras where the main sensor occupies half of the total space. The remaining part of the rear glass surface is devoid of other elements, except for the company logo which is located at the bottom left. The features of the opposite surface are unknown, to observe which we will have to wait for the next rumor.

On the alleged technical specifications of Realme GT Neo 3 you have to be even more cautious than usual, because the information reported by zollege.in they are often at odds with each other. Below is the technical prospectus that can be pulled out of this first indiscretion, but in this respect, before getting a rough idea, it is better to wait for confirmations or denials from the next rumors. The “average” of Realme should arrive at the end of July at a price that in India would be in thearound 300 eurosat the current exchange rate.

REALME GT NEO 3, EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS