Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3T arrive in Italy: prices and promotions

Just one day after the announcement for the global market, the Realme GT NEO 3 family arrives in Europe as promised. Basically there are two models, declined in as many variants each:

GT Neo 3 150W

GT Neo 3 80W

GT Neo 3T

GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition

The range is structured to cover the medium-high end of the market in a rather widespread way, roughly between € 400 and € 700. The GT Neo 3 is the slightly more prestigious model, thanks to the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100 at 5 nm where the Neo 3T is “satisfied” with the Snapdragon 870 at 7 nm, the photographic sector and the speed of recharging. Both smartphones sport liveries clearly inspired by the world of motor racing: the Neo 3 has “racing” stripes on the back (and a color scheme that pays tribute to the originator of this trend, Carroll Shelby, while the 3T is inspired by the checkered flag. Let’s recap the technical details.

REALME GT NEO 3 TECHNICAL SHEET

screen: AMOLED from 6.7 “FHD +, refresh rate 120 Hz, HDR10 +, independent chip for managing the frame rate in gaming and consumption, protection in Gorilla Glass 5

AMOLED from 6.7 “FHD +, refresh rate 120 Hz, HDR10 +, independent chip for managing the frame rate in gaming and consumption, protection in Gorilla Glass 5 chip: MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 2.85GHz 5nm octa core

MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 2.85GHz 5nm octa core memories: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage 4.129 mm2 steam chamber

GT Mode 3.0

connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Qzss, Galileo, NFC, USB-C

Dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Qzss, Galileo, NFC, USB-C user interface: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 cameras: front: 16 MP f / 2.45 Samsung S5K3P9 rear: 50 MP f / 1.88 main, Sony IMX766, OIS 8 MP f / 2.25 ultra wide angle, FOV 120 ° 2 MP f / 2.4 macro 4 cm

audio : stereo with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio

: stereo with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio battery: 4.500 mAh with UltraDart 150 W fast charge, 50% in 5 min; 5,000 mAh with SuperDart 80 W, 50% in 12 minutes

4.500 mAh with UltraDart 150 W fast charge, 50% in 5 min; 5,000 mAh with SuperDart 80 W, 50% in 12 minutes dimensions: 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm, 188 grams

REALME GT NEO 3T TECHNICAL SHEET

screen : AMOLED 6.62 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120 Hz (30/60/90/120 Hz) HDR10 +, 1,300 nits maximum brightness, 100% color space coverage DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass 5 protection

: AMOLED 6.62 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120 Hz (30/60/90/120 Hz) HDR10 +, 1,300 nits maximum brightness, 100% color space coverage DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass 5 protection chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 3.2GHz 7nm octa core with vapor chamber cooling

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 3.2GHz 7nm octa core with vapor chamber cooling memories : 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : front: 16 MP rear: 64 MP f / 1.79 main 8 MP f / 2.2 ultrawide 2 MP f / 2.4 macro

: unlock : fingerprint reader in display

: fingerprint reader in display connectivity : 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Qzss, Galileo, NFC, USB-C

: 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Qzss, Galileo, NFC, USB-C user interface: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 audio : stereo

: stereo battery : 5,000 mAh fast charging: 80 watt SuperDart, 50% in 12 minutes

: 5,000 mAh size : 162.9 × 75.8 × 8.65 mm, weight of 194.5 grams

: 162.9 × 75.8 × 8.65 mm, weight of 194.5 grams colors: Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY FOR ITALY

Realme GT Neo 3 150W : from 15 June to € 699.99 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Until June 22 there will be one discount of 50 €

: from 15 June to with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Until June 22 there will be one Realme GT Neo 3 80W : from 15 June to € 599.99 . Until June 22 there will be one discount of 50 €

: from 15 June to . Until June 22 there will be one Realme GT Neo 3T: from 15 June to € 429.99 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage; € 469.99 for 256 GB. Until June 22 there will be one 40 € discount on both versions.

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition: will come later. Globally, the date indicated is July 8, but the Italian press release remains more vague, simply saying “soon”. Custom wallpapers and icons are mentioned, naturally inspired by the mythical animated series by Akira Toriyama, and a special color scheme. There are no details on prices, memory cuts and any changes to the data sheet.