Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3T arrive in Italy: prices and promotions

Just one day after the announcement for the global market, the Realme GT NEO 3 family arrives in Europe as promised. Basically there are two models, declined in as many variants each:
- GT Neo 3 150W
- GT Neo 3 80W
- GT Neo 3T
- GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition
The range is structured to cover the medium-high end of the market in a rather widespread way, roughly between € 400 and € 700. The GT Neo 3 is the slightly more prestigious model, thanks to the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100 at 5 nm where the Neo 3T is “satisfied” with the Snapdragon 870 at 7 nm, the photographic sector and the speed of recharging. Both smartphones sport liveries clearly inspired by the world of motor racing: the Neo 3 has “racing” stripes on the back (and a color scheme that pays tribute to the originator of this trend, Carroll Shelby, while the 3T is inspired by the checkered flag. Let’s recap the technical details.
REALME GT NEO 3 TECHNICAL SHEET
- screen: AMOLED from 6.7 “FHD +, refresh rate 120 Hz, HDR10 +, independent chip for managing the frame rate in gaming and consumption, protection in Gorilla Glass 5
- chip: MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 2.85GHz 5nm octa core
- memories: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage
- 4.129 mm2 steam chamber
- GT Mode 3.0
- connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Qzss, Galileo, NFC, USB-C
- user interface: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
- cameras:
- front: 16 MP f / 2.45 Samsung S5K3P9
- rear:
- 50 MP f / 1.88 main, Sony IMX766, OIS
- 8 MP f / 2.25 ultra wide angle, FOV 120 °
- 2 MP f / 2.4 macro 4 cm
- audio: stereo with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio
- battery: 4.500 mAh with UltraDart 150 W fast charge, 50% in 5 min; 5,000 mAh with SuperDart 80 W, 50% in 12 minutes
- dimensions: 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm, 188 grams
REALME GT NEO 3T TECHNICAL SHEET
- screen: AMOLED 6.62 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120 Hz (30/60/90/120 Hz) HDR10 +, 1,300 nits maximum brightness, 100% color space coverage DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 3.2GHz 7nm octa core with vapor chamber cooling
- memories: 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage
- cameras:
- front: 16 MP
- rear:
- 64 MP f / 1.79 main
- 8 MP f / 2.2 ultrawide
- 2 MP f / 2.4 macro
- unlock: fingerprint reader in display
- connectivity: 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Qzss, Galileo, NFC, USB-C
- user interface: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
- audio: stereo
- battery: 5,000 mAh
- fast charging: 80 watt SuperDart, 50% in 12 minutes
- size: 162.9 × 75.8 × 8.65 mm, weight of 194.5 grams
- colors: Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black
PRICES AND AVAILABILITY FOR ITALY
- Realme GT Neo 3 150W: from 15 June to € 699.99 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Until June 22 there will be one discount of 50 €
- Realme GT Neo 3 80W: from 15 June to € 599.99. Until June 22 there will be one discount of 50 €
- Realme GT Neo 3T: from 15 June to € 429.99 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage; € 469.99 for 256 GB. Until June 22 there will be one 40 € discount on both versions.
- Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition: will come later. Globally, the date indicated is July 8, but the Italian press release remains more vague, simply saying “soon”. Custom wallpapers and icons are mentioned, naturally inspired by the mythical animated series by Akira Toriyama, and a special color scheme. There are no details on prices, memory cuts and any changes to the data sheet.
