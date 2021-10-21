realme GT Neo 2T, a high-end at a very affordable price

Expanding this family of high-end smartphones with an adjusted price, the Chinese company now presents us the new realme GT Neo 2T, a slightly tighter reversal of its namesake sibling specifically geared towards gamer audiences. And it is that although we will see a small change in its processor, we will continue to have some of its main features such as a huge screen with update rates of up to 120 Hz and a touch refresh rate of up to 360 Hz.

Specifications realme GT Neo 2T

software Android 11 with the realme UI 2.0 layer Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED @ 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch Resolution Full HD: 2,400 x 1,080 pixels SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200 + ARM G77 MC9 RAM 8 or 12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 or 256 GB type UFS 3.1 Main chambers Triple configuration: 64 MP (f / 1.8) 26mm (wide) PDAF, 1 / 1.73 ″, 0.8µm

8 MP (f / 2.3) 119º wide angle of 16mm,, 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm

2 MP (f / 2.4) Macro Frontal camera 16 MP (f / 2.5) 26mm (wide), 1 / 3.0 ″, 1.0µm Connectivity Dual-SIM, WiFi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C and 3.5 mm jack Battery 4,500 mAh supports fast charging up to 65 watts Dimensions 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 186 grams

Starting from its heart, this case the realme GT Neo 2T leaves behind the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor in pursuit of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, a change that although slightly reduces its capabilities at a technical level, involves the use of a more advanced lithography, offering a fairly similar final performance.

Although most notable is undoubtedly its change of screen, going from a huge diagonal of 6.62 inches to the still quite considerable 6.43 inches. However, as we pointed out, the realme GT Neo 2T maintains the main characteristics of this family, with a panel of AMOLED technology with high refresh rates and touch sampling, which although with a small reduction compared to the GT Neo 2, still remains above the vast majority of devices.

In addition, its internal configuration will remain practically identical compared to the rest of the GT family, with some configurations up to 12 + 256 GB, the same triple camera setup with a 64 megapixel main sensor, and an imposing battery of 4,500 mAh with a 65W fast charging system.

Availability and price

Currently the Realme GT Neo 2T has only been presented in China, with prices that will go from 1,899 yuan for its base version of 8 + 128 GB (approximately 255 euros to change), up to 2,399 yuan of its higher version (slightly above 320 euros). Prices that, in the absence of confirmation once this phone arrives in our country, will undoubtedly point to restructuring the entire market for high-end and mid-range phones.