realme GT NEO 2, the new affordable high-end from realme

There is no doubt that realme, the fast-growing emerging mobile brand, is going all out, as we just saw with the launch of the new realme GT NEO 2, an economic high-end for the GT series, which offers more than incredible benefits for a price more than content, which starts from 449.99 euros, although from tomorrow until November 29 it will start from 369.99 euros in the main usual buying channels.

As an aperitif, just indicate its attractive design based on the urban aesthetics and carried out by realme Design Studio, in addition to other aspects such as the fact that your screen is capable of reaching its touch sampling rate up to 600Hz, one of the highest on the market.



We repeat, we talk about the touch sampling rate, being double that offered by the Realme GT, although its variable refresh rate is capable of reaching 120Hz, although said screen is also capable of reaching a 1300 nits peak brightness.

It also offers decent photographic performance, although without reaching high levels compared to those that do offer higher cost mobiles, in addition to having a considerable battery capacity, giving it more than enough autonomy.

So, going into details, let’s continue with the screen, using Samsung’s E4 AMOLED screen, with 6.62 ″ in size and FullHD + resolution, with support for HDR 10+. We do not forget that the screen itself also has the integrated fingerprint sensor, how could it be otherwise.

Regarding its design, despite using a plastic finish, Realme tells us that seven nano-multilayers have been used to achieve a double-textured finish with a smoother surface. Already inside the device, we find the Snapdragon 870 accompanied by 8 + 128 GB or 12 + 256GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, respectively.

In the photographic section, the rear camera configuration consists of a 64 MP main camera with f / 1.8, followed by an 8 MP wide-angle camera (f / 2.3), and a 2MP macro camera (f / 2.4). The front camera, located in a hole in the screen, only has a 16MP sensor (f / 2.5). The quality we can expect is decent, as we say, but reaching more at advanced mid-range levels than at high-end levels.

On the other hand, this model also houses stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, capable of offering a complete sound experience similar to mobiles of the same price range in which it moves.

Its battery has a capacity of 5000mAh with support for fast charging of 65 W that enables a full charge in 36 minutes. realme has also mentioned the integration of its new vapor chamber cooling technology based on an 8-layer structure with diamond thermal gel, allowing periods of intense games.

And in terms of connectivity options, in addition to 5G connectivity, it also has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity.

On the other hand, thanks to the realme UI 3.0 customization layer, also presented at the face-to-face event, the first after the pandemic, users will have updated privacy functions, new ways to share photos and videos privately with friends, as well as better memory use and reduced energy consumption thanks to the new engine of artificial intelligence.

In case there are still any doubts, we leave you with a more detailed presentation along with our first impressions in the following video, which we hope you enjoy.