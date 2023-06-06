Realme GT 3 240W will be sold in the global market next week, says rumor

- Advertisement -

realme unveiled the realme GT 3 model at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. With impressive specs, its 240W fast charging was the main highlight. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the device is fully charged in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds. Now, a tipster has revealed on Twitter that sales of realme GT 3 240W will start in the global market in June 12.

Despite not revealing in which regions sales will start, the device received certifications in India and the United Arab Emirates. However, it is possible that the device will reach other countries, but there is no indication that the Realme GT 3 240W will be launched in Europe.

In specs, the phone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, support for 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. Under the hood, it features the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

As for the photographic set, the realme GT 3 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor. In the camera module, there is an RGB LED panel that allows you to customize its colors to indicate notifications, low battery and other features. It is also worth remembering that realme is preparing the global launch of the realme 11 Pro line on June 8th.

Technical specifications

6.74-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

144Hz refresh rate and selfie camera hole

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

Up to 16 GB of RAM memory

Up to 1 TB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connector

4,600 mAh battery with 240W fast charging

Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

Dimensions: 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 199 grams

The Realme GT 3 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.