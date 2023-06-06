Realme GT 3 240W will be sold in the global market next week, says rumor

realme unveiled the realme GT 3 model at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. With impressive specs, its 240W fast charging was the main highlight. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the device is fully charged in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds.
Now, a tipster has revealed on Twitter that sales of realme GT 3 240W will start in the global market in June 12.
Despite not revealing in which regions sales will start, the device received certifications in India and the United Arab Emirates. However, it is possible that the device will reach other countries, but there is no indication that the Realme GT 3 240W will be launched in Europe.
In specs, the phone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, support for 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. Under the hood, it features the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of internal storage.
As for the photographic set, the realme GT 3 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor. In the camera module, there is an RGB LED panel that allows you to customize its colors to indicate notifications, low battery and other features.
It is also worth remembering that realme is preparing the global launch of the realme 11 Pro line on June 8th.
- 6.74-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate and selfie camera hole
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- Adreno 730 GPU
- Up to 16 GB of RAM memory
- Up to 1 TB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connector
- 4,600 mAh battery with 240W fast charging
- Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0
- Dimensions: 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 199 grams
