realme GT 2 Pro lands as the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Europe

Continuing with the smartphone announcements of the MWC 2022, another of today’s great protagonists was the recently presented realme GT 2 series, the most ambitious of the brand to datewith which the Chinese brand finally makes a direct entry into the premium high-end segment.

The first thing that strikes us about these phones is undoubtedly their design, very different from the first leaked concepts. And it is that finally realme has opted for a configuration of cameras collected within a less prominent projection, with a rectangular island and almost without relief in the upper lateral part of its rear part. In addition, the company has once again collaborated with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to create the industry’s first bio-based polymer designwhich is based on the sustainable concept of paper art, including a 0.1mm laser engraving process.

Also highlights your screen 6.7-inch Super Reality AMOLED high resolution and refresh. Is about the world’s first 2K AMOLED flat panel display with LTPO 2.0 technology with over 4.5 million pixels and 525 pixels per inch. In addition, thanks to this technology the screen automatically adjusts the refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz and is capable of saving 1.7 hours of battery life. Also, with GT 3.0 mode, instant touch sampling can be increased to 1,000 Hz.

The realme GT 2 Pro equips the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with 4nm processing technology and the world’s first ARM v9 architecture, offering a 30% performance improvement. In addition, the brand’s new flagship has the largest heat dissipation system in the industry, with a surface of 36,761 mm, 9 layers and stainless steel, capable of reducing the temperature by up to 3 degrees.

In the photographic section, the realme GT 2 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor that adds characteristics of omnidirectional PDAF and OIS, a 40x micro-lens cameraand the presence of the world’s first 150° ultra-wide lens. The IMX766 includes optical image stabilization for photos, and electronic image stabilization for videos. Optical image stabilization means that the lens itself physically moves to compensate for the movements of the user’s hand.





On the other hand, the company has also introduced the base realme GT 2Interestingly, it maintains a design and equipment that is really similar to that of the realme GT 2 Pro, including the design, the battery, the RAM, and even its 120 HZ AMOLED screen. And it is that the changes will reside mainly inside, with the change to the Snapdragon 888 5G processor and the stainless steel Vapor Cooling Plus cooling system, which although they slightly reduce its performance and capabilities, it continues to be in the high-end of the market.

Availability and price

The realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will have a launch price of €749.99, and the realme GT 2, equipped with Snapdragon 888, will cost €549.